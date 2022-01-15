2022 NFL playoffs Patriots vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

The 2021-22 NFL Playoffs are finally upon us! After 17 weeks of jockeying for position the field is now set, and it calls for the New England Patriots to take on a familiar foe.

As the AFC’s sixth seed, New England will take on their division rival and three seeded Buffalo Bills. The two teams split their season series and will enter this matchup riding too very different streaks. The Bills have won four straight games, averaging a +15 point differential over the last month of the season. New England on the other hand, dropped three of their last four and have surrounded a 40 point win with disappointing efforts against a pair of non playoff teams as well as these same Bills.

To move on to the divisional round, the Patriots will need to flip things on its head. Here is how you can watch them attempt to do so.

New England Patriots (10-7) vs Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

SB Nation affiliate: Buffalo Rumblings

Broadcast

Network: CBS

Team: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Boston MA: WBZ-TV Ch. 4

Springfield MA: WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Portland ME: WMTW-TV Ch. 8

Bangor ME: WVII-TV Ch. 7

Hartford CT: WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Manchester NH: WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Burlington VT: WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Providence RI: WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Live streaming: Paramount+ (Try here!)

Replay streaming: NFL Game Pass US

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Geographic and device restrictions as well as data charges may apply.

Local Radio

Station: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Broadcast team: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color commentary)

98.5 FM is available through the following stations:

Boston MA: WBZ 98.5 FM

Springfield MA: WAQY 102.1 FM

Worcester MA: WWFX 100.1 FM

Milford MA: WMRC 101.3 FM / 1490 AM

Portland ME: WBLM 102.9 FM

Bangor ME: WEZQ 92.9 FM

Hartford CT: WTIC 1080 AM

Concord NH: WNNH 99.1 FM

Burlington VT: WCPV 101.3 FM

Providence RI: WPRO 630 AM

For additional stations, please check out the broadcast information on patriots.com.

Satellite radio

Station: 225 (New England), 227 (Buffalo)

Line: NE: +4.5 (ML: +170) | BUF: -4.5 (ML: -200)

Over/Under: 44.5

For more betting information, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Analysis

We will have plenty of updates as well as our live in-game tracker online on game day. Please make sure to regularly check back to PatsPulpit.com for all the latest news, rumors and analysis.

Social media

Pats Pulpit will deliver updates and analysis all over social media. Besides regularly checking the website, please make sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch.

Podcasts

The Pats Pulpit podcasts will have extensive breakdowns throughout the season. To find out how to listen and subscribe, please click here.