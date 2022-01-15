Patriots vs. Bills: Buffalo strikes quickly, lead New England 7-0

The New England Patriots are back in the postseason.

After a 24 month long layoff, the Patriots have orchestrated a sprint of a rebuild and find themselves back in the dance. They’ll meet back up with the Buffalo Bills, their division rivals who they split a pair of meetings with over the past six weeks and seemingly cannot get enough.

Though they come into this matchup with similar records (Patriots 10-7, Bills 11-6) these teams are riding very different streaks. Buffalo comes in hot, winning three of their last four and taking the last matchup between these two franchises. New England on the other hand, dropped three of their last four and have surrounded a 40 point win with disappointing efforts against a pair of non playoff teams as well as these same Bills.

Can New England flip the script on the past month? Follow along here to find out! Let’s dance!

Live Score: 1Q - Patriots 0 : 7 Bills

January 15, 8:15p.m. ET | Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY | Broadcast information

Pregame

Inactives

Patriots Inactives: OT Isaiah Wynn, LB Chase Winovich, DT Carl Davis, WR Kristian Wilkerson, QB Jarrett Stidham, RB J.J. Taylor, TE Devin Asiasi | CB Jalen Mills (Covid-19), CB Shaun Wade (Covid-19) Bills Inactives: WR Marquez Stevenson, DE Efe Obada, RB Matt Breida, DT Eli Ankou, OL Bobby Hart, TE Tommy Sweeney, LB Joe Giles-Harris

The Patriots have a new look to their inactives list this week, tying a season high with seven players listed. Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn is inactive with a hip/ankle injury that he suffered in the season finale against Miami, while Chase Winovich and Carl Davis are healthy scratches this week after being contributors at different points this season. They are joined by practice squad wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and the usual suspects Jarrett Stidham, J.J. Taylor, and Devin Asiasi.

Defensive backs Shaun Wade and Jalen Mills are both still on the Covid-reserve list.

The Bills inactives list is entirely comprised of healthy scratches as they had zero injury designations headed into this weeks game.

Coin Toss

New England had its choice at the coin flip as the away team and Matthew Slater chose correctly with heads. New England deferred its choice to the second half meaning Josh Allen and the Bills will start on offense.

First Quarter

Jake Bailey opened up New England’s first playoff game in two years with a very short kick through the frigid Buffalo air. Isaiah McKenzie’s return sets the Bills up at their own 30-yard line. Buffalo opened up with a pitch and catch from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs. New England opened up playing zone coverage on Buffalo’s receivers. Buffalo converted for a first down on a four yard run by Devin Singletary on the next play. Following a short completion for no gain by Singletary, Josh Allen dropped back and took off for a gain of 26 yards. Entrenched firmly in Patriots territory, the Bills continued to attack through the air. Two passes netted them seven yards and brought up the first third down of the day for New England’s defense. On 3rd-and-3, Allen continued to rip off yards on the ground with a designed quarterback sweep for a gain of 15 yards. On 2nd-and-goal, Allen continued to use his legs to hurt New England and scrambled around to eventually find Dawson Knox in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Tyler Bass’ PAT was good. [Patriots 0 : 7 Bills]

More updates soon!