Patriots vs. Bills inactives: Kyle Dugger, Christian Barmore active for New England

By Brian M. Hines
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

As usual, the New England Patriots injury report featured a lengthy list of names throughout the week, as they prepared for their Wild Card showdown with AFC East foe Buffalo Bills. With just under 90 minutes until kickoff at Highmark Stadium, here’s who will be in and out for both squad’s Saturday night.

Patriots inactive

T Isaiah Wynn

TE Devin Asiasi

RB J.J. Taylor

QB Jarrett Stidham

NT Carl Davis

DE Chase Winovich

WR Kristian Wilkerson

The main headline of the Patriots’ inactive list is who is absent, which includes safety Kyle Dugger. Dugger, who has been dealing with a hand injury, missed last week’s regular season finale and was limited throughout the week. Despite his questionable tag, the second-year safety will be active.

Besides Dugger, defensive lineman Christian Barmore is also active, after being carted off early last week with a knee injury. Barmore was also limited throughout the week, but will suit up.

As for the inactives, defensive lineman Chase Winovich and Carl Davis are both healthy scratches for New England. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn was downgraded to out on Friday with an ankle injury.

Despite elevating wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad Friday, the receiver will be inactive for Saturday’s contest. Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerbacks D’Angelo Ross and De’Vante Bausby - who were also activated from the practice squad - will all be active for the Patriots.

Bills inactives

WR Marquez Stevenson

RB Matt Brieda

OLB Joe Giles-Harris

DT Eli Ankou

T Bobby Hart

TE Tommy Sweeney

DE Efe Obada

It was a healthy week for Buffalo, who’s final Thursday injury report featured zero players. Wide receivers Cole Beasley (rest) and Emmanuel Sanders (knee) appeared on the injury report earlier in the week, but their game status was never really in doubt.

