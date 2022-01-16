The New England Patriots’ playoff trip to Western New York ended in a crushing defeat. The team saw its season come to an end in a 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills — a game that was very much over by the second quarter.

Buffalo dominated on both sides of the ball, while New England’s late season collapse culminated in a spectacular climax. The team ended the season losing four of its final five games, the last of those in historic fashion.

The Bills, after all, became the first team in NFL history to go through a postseason game ending all seven of its non-kneel-down drives with touchdowns. They did not punt, did not turn the ball over, and did not kick a field goal. The Josh Allen-led attack gained 482 total yards and converted six of seven third downs.

Allen, who has now won four of five against the Patriots since the 2020 season, finished the game with a spectacular stat-line. The Pro Bowl-level quarterback had more touchdown passes (5) than incompletions (4) while throwing for 308 total yards, adding 66 more on six rushing attempts.

In fact, New England’s defense allowed him to become the first player in league history to throw five touchdowns in a single game while also completing at least 80 percent of his pass attempts and gaining for 50-plus yards on the ground. While that distinction is somewhat random as far as records go, the fact remains that his performance certainly qualifies as a historic one.

The Patriots, meanwhile, came out on the wrong end of Buffalo’s offensive explosion. Along the way, they suffered one of their worst defeats of the Bill Belichick era.

In fact, the three worst as far as point differential goes now all belong to the Bills. They blew out New England 31-0 on opening week in 2003, earned a 38-9 win last season, and ended this won with a 47-17 beatdown.

They also became just the second team ever to go through a game against the Belichick-led Patriots without punting the ball. The first team to do it? Those same Bills in Week 16.

“They played well. We didn’t. They deserved to win,” said Belichick after the game.

There is not much more to add on a disappointing night like this.