With their playoff run over and the offseason upon them, the New England Patriots are already in the process of turning the page to 2022. For two members of their staff this also means looking at potential opportunities outside the organization.

Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and scouting consultant Eliot Wolf will both interview for job openings this week.

Mayo will visit the Denver Broncos “in the middle of this week,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Broncos are the only team to request an interview with him so far, even though the expectation is that at least one other team with a head coaching vacancy — the Houston Texans led by former Patriots executive Nick Caserio — will soon do the same.

The Patriots’ inside linebackers coach since 2019, Mayo is a rising star in coaching circles despite his relative lack of coaching experience. The 35-year-old, who appeared in 111 games for the team between the 2008 and 2015 seasons, already did an interview with the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

In case Mayo leaves New England to take a head coaching gig elsewhere, the Patriots are entitled to receive two third-round compensatory draft picks. The NFL introduced this stipulation as an extension to the so-called “Rooney Rule” in 2021 to help minority coaches get better opportunities.

Wolf, meanwhile, will have interviews this week.

He will talk with the Chicago Bears on Tuesday and with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, per Rapoport. Both teams recently parted ways with their general managers and are looking at a number of candidates. Wolf, who joined the Patriots last spring and played a prominent role in the team’s pre-draft process in 2021, is among them.

At this point, no other Patriots assistant coaches or executives have received interview requests.