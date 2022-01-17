Patriots playoff rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for between the Cardinals and Rams

Wild card weekend was an utter disappointment for the New England Patriots, who were blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. Their season is now over as a result of the 47-17 beatdown, but the NFL playoffs continue.

On Monday, the wild card round will be wrapped up with an NFC West showdown. Who should Patriots fans root for even with their team eliminated? Time to find out. Welcome to our third Patriots Playoff Rooting Guide of the extended weekend.

8:15 p.m. ET

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams: Go Cardinals! Remember the Sony Michel trade? Because of it the Patriots own the Rams’ sixth-round draft pick later this year. If L.A. gets bounced from the tournament tonight, that pick will come slightly earlier than if the Rams advance to the next round. Admittedly that is not a huge reason to root for one team over the other in this matchup, but it’s better than nothing. | ESPN/ABC/Paramount+