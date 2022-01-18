Patriots sign former Bears seventh-round pick Arlington Hambright to futures contract

The list of futures contracts now stands at seven for the New England Patriots.

The organization announced the signing of former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Arlington Hambright on Tuesday afternoon.

Hambright, 25, entered the NFL in the seventh round of the 2020 draft at No. 266 overall. He appeared in nine games during his rookie season, starting one game at left guard while totaling 82 snaps on offense and 43 snaps on special teams.

The product of Garden City Community College, Oklahoma State and Colorado then signed to Chicago’s practice squad in September after clearing waivers at the league’s roster deadline. Hambright, listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, dressed as an elevation in October against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not play.

New England previously signed kicker Quinn Nordin, running back Devine Ozigbo, wide receivers Malcolm Perry, Tre Nixon and Kristian Wilkerson and offensive lineman Will Sherman to futures pacts.

Sherman, a sixth-round draft choice out of Colorado last May, started at right tackle for the Buffaloes in 2019 while Hambright started at left tackle as a graduate transfer.