 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 1/19/22 - Pats can’t punt on addressing special teams in offseason

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
/ new
NFL: DEC 18 Patriots at Colts
Special teams coordinator Cameron Achord with Matthew Slater
Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Brian Mazique (Heavy.com) Under-the-radar Alabama WR called ‘prototypical Patriots slot receiver.’
  • Jeff Legwold (ESPN) NFL rookie rankings: Our final top 10 for the 2021 season, including Micah Parsons at No. 1, two Dolphins and only one QB. 2. Mac Jones
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) Offseason needs and priorities for all 32 NFL teams: Free-agency and 2022 draft targets, plus coach questions.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Divisional round lookahead, as Tom Brady and the Bucs face a lethal Rams’ pass rush.
  • Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Blakeman, Torbert, Hochuli, and Hussey are Divisional Playoff referees.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) “Super” wild card round wasn’t.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) What we learned from wild-card round of 2022 NFL playoffs: Brady still in championship form, Chiefs cruising.
  • Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from 2021 NFL wild-card round: More excitement ahead?
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL coach carousel: Predicting which coaches will land in each open spot.
  • Tory Barron (ESPN) From Tom Brady to The Rock: The best ManningCast moments of the season.
  • Mike Goodpaster (TheGruelingTruth) The 10 most controversial games in NFL playoff history. /No. 7 the real controversy.
  • 30 for 30 (ESPN) The Tuck Rule trailer: Tom Brady and Charles Woodson relive the controversial call from the 2001 AFC Divisional Round between the Patriots and Raiders, premiering Feb. 6 on ESPN. /We need this?

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...