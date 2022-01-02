Patriots vs. Jaguars: New England pours it on Jacksonville, win 50-10

The football world called this matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars a “get-right” game for the New England Patriots. Well, it looks like the Patriots got right.

Out performing the Jaguars at every level, New England rolled to a 50-10 victory in what ended up becoming the perfect day for the team. With a loss from the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots secured a spot in the playoffs for the first time in two years.

If you wan’t to relive New England’s blow out of Trevor Lawrence and the Jags, you can find a drive by drive recounting below.

Final Score: Patriots (10-6) 50 : 10 Jaguars (2-14)

January 3, 1:00p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Pregame

Inactives

Patriots Inactives: WR Nelson Agholor, WR N’Keal Harry, RB J.J. Taylor, CB Shaun Wade, QB Jarrett Stidham, TE Devin Asiasi, CB Joejuan Williams | OL Yodny Cajuste (COVID) Jaguars Inactives: CB Nevin Lawson, RB Mekhi Sargent, LB Dakota Allen, TE James O’Shaughnessy | TE Dan Arnold (COVID), OL Ben Bartch (COVID), LB K’Lavon Chaisson (COVID), S Rudy Ford (COVID), CB Shaquil Griffin (COVID), TE Jacob Hollister (COVID), OL Brandon Linder (COVID), LB Lerentee McCray (COVID), WR Jaydon Mickens (COVID), LB Dylan Moses (COVID). . . *deep breath* OL Cam Robinson (COVID), DL Dawuane Smoot (COVID), DT Jay Tufele (COVID), S Andrew Wingard (COVID)

N’Keal Harry is a healthy scratch just one week after leading the Patriots receivers in snaps played. Joining him are Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade who have been passed over for practice squad cornerback D’Angelo Ross for the second straight week. Nelson Agholor is missing his second straight week with a concussion while J.J. Taylor, Jarrett Stidham, and Devin Asiasi round out the list as healthy scratches.

The Jaguars surprisingly have an inactive list even though they’ve loaded up the COVID list with active roster players. Among them are a handful of starters, including cornerback Shaquil Griffin and offensive tackle Cam Robinson.

Coin Toss

As the road team, Jacksonville had their choice of heads or tails on the opening coin toss. Their choice of tails was incorrect and the Patriots won. New England deferred their choice to the second half and Jacksonville started with the ball.

First Quarter

A Jake Bailey touchback set up Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense up at their own 25-yard line. With multiple starters on the offensive line missing, Lawrence was hung out to dry. He was sacked on second down by Dont’a Hightower, setting up a 3rd-and-12 where he completed a pass short of the sticks to force a punt. New punter J.K. Scott had his punt travel just 38 yards into the arms of Gunner Olszewski.

Mac Jones and the Patriots opened up at their own 30-yard line. They started quickly with a Damien Harris first down rush, before Mac Jones hit Jakobi Meyers for another first down moving New England passed mid-field. On the third play from scrimmage, Kristian Wilkerson made his first career catch in place of N’Keal Harry. On another third down from Jacksonville’s 38-yard line, Jones hit Meyers again to move the chains. The Patriots kept driving with another first down carry, this time from Rhamondre Stevenson setting them up inside the Jacksonville 10-yard line. On 2nd-and-goal from the two, Jones fed Harris for the touchdown, his fourth in the last two weeks and 13th on the season. [Patriots 7 : 0 Jaguars]

Jake Bailey forced a Jacksonville return on his second kickoff, with Chase Winovich bringing Chris Claybrooks down at the 23-yard line. Jacksonville chose to run the ball early on, with Kyle Dugger making a solid tackle to bring down a streaking Dare Ogunbowale. A near interception by Ja’Whaun Bentley on second down brought up 3rd-and-6, where Trevor Lawrence scrambled for a first down. Jacksonville took a shot on the next play where Lawrence hit Laquon Treadwell for a 40 yard gain to move into the red zone. Just like that the Jaguars flipped the field. The Patriots forced a quick 3rd-and-3 once in their own red zone, stopping the Jaguars on a shot to the end zone and forcing a kick. Matthew Wright nailed his attempt from 29-yards out. [Patriots 7 : 3 Jaguars] Note: Through two defensive possessions, Matthew Judon did not see the field. Chase Winovich got the nod over him on third down, his first defensive snap in over a month.

Jakob Johnson fielded a squib kick of sorts from Jacksonville, returning it to the Patriots 34-yard line. Mac Jones opened up the drive with another completion to Kristian Wilkerson, before Damien Harris picked up another first down on the ground. Kendrick Bourne took an end around for nine yards before Jones picked up the first down on the ground himself.

Second Quarter

New England continued to stay ahead of the chains with another nine yard pickup on first down, this time a run by Rhamondre Stevenson. That is their third straight gain of as many yards on first down. Stevenson gained the requisite yards for a first down on the next play. The Patriots moved back into the red zone on a gain of 17 yards by Hunter Henry. On 1st-and-goal from the Jacksonville 7-yard line, Damien Harris plowed into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day. [Patriots 14 : 3 Jaguars]

Another short return set the Jaguars up inside their own 25-yard line. A pair of runs set the Jaguars up with another third down, where they Lawrence and Treadwell beat them for yet another first down. On the next play, Lawrence hit veteran Marvin Jones for a gain of 24 yards into Patriots territory. Two plays later, Lawrence overthrew Ryquell Armstead and the ball floated into the arms of Myles Bryant for an interception.

Bryant’s 33 yard return set New England’s offense up at the Jacksonville 33-yard line. Mac Jones’ first down pass almost gave the ball back to Jacksonvilles but the ball floated incomplete out of bounds. Jonnu Smith took an end around for six yards setting up a 3rd-and-4 where Brandon Bolden took a Mac Jones dump down for a first down. Another end around to Bourne went for a first down, setting New England up with another goal-to-go situation. For the third straight drive, New England scored on 2nd-and-goal. This time it was Kristian Wilkerson, scoring his first career touchdown. [Patriots 21 : 3 Jaguars]

The Patriots seemed intent on forcing Chris Claybrooks to take the ball out on kickoffs, it’s worked well as his return went for just 17 yards and set Jacksonville up at the 19-yard line. Jacksonville’s first two plays netted them just six yards and forced a 3rd-and-4. Lawrence evaded pressure and delivered another first down strike. Two plays later, he was intercepted again, this time by J.C. Jackson to give New England the ball in Jacksonville territory yet again.

Starting at the Jacksonville 43-yard line, the Patriots continued to have no problem moving the ball. A first down run by Rhamondre Stevenson was immediately followed up by a roughing the passer penalty that gifted New England another first down. A Damien Harris first down run set New England up inside the 10-yard line for the fourth straight drive. On 1st-and-goal, Jones hit Jakobi Meyers in the back corner of the end zone for the receivers second career touchdown. [Patriots 28 : 3 Jaguars]

Another short Bailey kick led to another short Jaguars return. Lawrence started with the ball at his own 14-yard line. Reeling from a strong pass rush, Lawrence threw up a prayer that was pulled down by Marvin Jones for a first down. Laquon Treadwell plucked another floater out of the air on the next play before Christian Barmore recorded his first full sack as a pro. That killed the clock on the half. [HALFTIME - Patriots 28 : 3 Jaguars]

Third Quarter

New England’s first possession of the second half started with the ball at their own 23-yard line, it ended in the end zone. The drive looked like this: 12 yards from Mac Jones to Hunter Henry, 20 yards on a screen to Jonnu Smith, a seven yard Stevenson carry, Mac Jones scramble for 10 yards, eight yard carry by Stevenson, and a 20 yard floater to Kristian Wilkerson in the end zone for a touchdown. Nick Folk’s PAT was blocked. [Patriots 34 : 3 Jaguars]

New England chose to give Jacksonville a break by kicking the ball into the end zone. That set Trevor Lawrence and the Jags offense up at their own 25-yard line. Two catches by Tavon Austin netted the Jaguars seven yards, but an unnecessary roughness penalty on Myles Bryant gifted them 15 more on a suspect call. They continued to feed Austin, but this time he lost five yards and forced them into a 2nd-and-15. A short gain on second down led to a third-and-long that they couldn’t convert, eventually leading to a punt.

A Gunner Olszewski fair catch gave New England the ball at their own 20-yard line. Jones opened up New England’s sixth drive with a sixth completion to Jakobi Meyers, this time for 17 yards. Following a negative gain by Rhamondre Stevenson, Jones hit Meyers again. On 3rd-and-3, Jones avoided pressure and delivered a strike to Hunter Henry for another first down. On their next set of downs, New England faced another third down and were stopped for the first time on the day. Following an intentional delay of game, Jake Bailey pinned the Jags inside their own 15-yard line with a beauty that was taken out of bounds by Tavon Austin.

Jacksonville’s next drive went about as bad as any of their drives on the day. They took a pair of penalties that eventually forced them into a 3rd-and-14 where Lawrence was picked off by Kyle Dugger who returned the ball to the Jacksonville 1-yard line. One play later, Rhamondre Stevenson punched it in for another Patriots touchdown. [Patriots 41 : 3 Jaguars]

Back out to do more football stuff, the Jaguars started their next drive at their own 24-yard line. It ended at their own 31-yard line. Another three and out forced a punt that Gunner Olszewski fair caught at his own 22-yard line.

The Patriots came out and continued to throw it around. Jones hit Meyers for the eighth time on the day before Rhamondre Stevenson picked up a first down on the ground to kill the clock on the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Jones opened up the fourth quarter with a deep shot to Kristian Wilkerson that fell incomplete, before hitting Kendrick Bourne a couple times to pick up a first down. New England tried to hit Wilkerson deep again but he dropped the ball in the end zone with Andre Cisco closing in on him. Brandon Bolden took a screen pass for a first down, before the Patriots faced another third and short. They went back to Bolden who dropped a swing pass and forced a Patriots field goal attempt. Nick Folk doinked it in from 43-yards out. [Patriots 44 : 3 Jaguars]

Another Jacksonville drive ended in a whimper as they went three and out following a pair of Trevor Lawrence incompletions. J.K. Scott punted it away to Olszewski who fair caught the ball yet again.

Brian Hoyer entered the game at quarterback for New England with 10:53 remaining in the game. Among other reserves where Michael Onwenu, Justin Herron, Yasir Durant, and Gunner Olszewski. From their own 26-yard line, New England played it safe with runs and short passes. On third down, Kendrick Bourne took a tunnel screen for 46 yards well into Jacksonville territory. From Jacksonville’s 25-yard line, they fed Stevenson who took a pair of carries for another first down. Two plays later, Stevenson was standing in the end zone with another touchdown. Jake Bailey couldn’t control the snap on the PAT and aborted the play. [Patriots 50 : 3 Jaguars]

New England brought out their reserve defensive unit on Jacksonville’s next drive. Jahlani Tavai, Justin Bethel, D’Angelo Ross, and Daniel Ekuale amongst the reserves playing. the Jaguars looked like a completely different team on the drive, moving the ball easily through the air and on the ground. Lawrence attacked Jalen Mills in coverage, picking up three first downs throwing in his direction. Eventually Dare Ogunbowale would take a screen pass into the end zone for a touchdown. [Patriots 50 : 10 Jaguars]

Expecting an onside kick, the Patriots had Devin McCourty back deep to receive the kick. Jacksonville booted it in his direction and he slid down without being touched. Brian Hoyer hit Gunner Olszewski for a first down, but the rest of the offensive plays ran by New England were ground based. Eventually Brian Hoyer kneeled out the clock and sealed the Patriots victory.