Among the New England Patriots’ many personnel moves leading up to their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars also was the return of linebacker Harvey Langi to practice. After missing time following a positive Covid-19 test, the 29-year-old was back at practice on Wednesday — a sign that he had come off the NFL’s Coronavirus reserve list.

Through his return, Langi remained on the injured reserve list he had been played on earlier this season. Eventually, the Patriots decided against adding them back to their 53-man roster: Langi was not activated during his 21-day return window and will now miss the remainder of the season on IR.

A former rookie free agent, who started his NFL career with the Patriots in 2017, Langi spent the last three years with the New York Jets. However, he returned to New England this offseason via a one-year contract.

As a four-unit special teamer and emergency linebacker, Langi appeared in the first seven of the Patriots’ games this season. A sprained MCL suffered against his former team in Week 7, however, forced New England to send him to injured reserve. Langi did return to practice to kick open the 21-day return window, but he was eventually not activated.

New England’s roster therefore stands at 52 on the morning of their game against Jacksonville.