Patriots vs. Jaguars inactives: N’Keal Harry a healthy scratch for New England

The New England Patriots will look to end their current two game losing streak as they welcome the 2-13 Jacksonville Jaguars to town on Sunday. Before the 1 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium, here’s who will be both active and inactive for both squads.

Patriots inactives

WR Nelson Agholor CB Joejuan Williams QB Jarrett Stidham WR N’Keal Harry RB J.J. Taylor CB Shaun Wade TE Devin Asiasi

It was another lengthy injury report for the Patriots this week, as they listed eight starters as questionable. However, all eight will suit up Sunday, as Nelson Agholor (concussion) will be the only injured Patriot out for Week 17. Agholor, who will miss his second straight game, suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 18.

Joining Agholor on the sideline will be wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Harry has dealt with a hip injury the past two weeks, but was removed from the injury report on Friday.

The Patriots had several players take a stint on the Covid-19/reserve list throughout the week, but will only be without offensive lineman Yodney Cajuste. New England activated linebackers Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Brandon King off the Covid-19 list yesterday, while clearing quarterback Brian Hoyer and linebacker Josh Uche off the reserve list Sunday morning.

New England also elevated three players off the practice squad on New Year’s Eve, including wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback D’Angelo Ross. All three were elevated in last week’s 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills before reverting back to the team’s practice squad.

Jaguars inactives

CB Nevin Lawson RB Mekhi Sargent OLB Dakota Allen TE James O'Shaughnessy

The Jaguars’ Friday injury report featured just two players, tight end James O’Shaughnessy and linebacker Dakota Allen. O’Shaughnessy was declared out on Friday with a hip injury, while Allen (shoulder) will also be inactive despite his questionable tag throughout the week.

While the injury report was limited for Jacksonville, the Jaguars roster continues to be struck by Covid-19. After missing seven players last week, Jacksonville saw 20-plus players reside on the Covid-19/reserve list throughout the week. After activating a handful of players Saturday night, Jacksonville will enter Week 17’s contest with 16 total players on their Covid-19 list. Jacksonville also elevated nine players off their practice squad as Covid-19 replacements in order to have enough able-bodied players on Sunday.