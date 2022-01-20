New England Patriots links 1/20/22 - Roster review: Who’s set, who do Pats hold, who gets punted

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s Roster Rundown: What players are under contract and who is expected to be part of the 2022 Patriots.
- Mike Dussault’s 2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) 2022 NFL important dates: NFL Draft, free agency, franchise tag deadline and more.
- Zack Cox offers eight final thoughts on Mac Jones’ rookie season and the Patriots future: What went right, what went wrong and what comes next. 1. Accuracy and NFL readiness were two of Jones’ most desirable traits entering the 2021 NFL Draft, and both of those translated to the pro level.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) With Mac Jones, Patriots lucked out and 2021 proved their future is bright.
- Matt Dolloff finds five silver-lining positives to take away from the 2021 Patriots. 1. They have a viable quarterback.
- Ricky Doyle relays what an AFC assistant coach ‘saw on film’ in Mac Jones’ rookie season: Jones was as advertised for New England.
- Khari Thompson thumbnails five important (non-Mac Jones) Patriots to watch in 2022.
- Jim Hackett takes a look at the Patriots’ roster to see where to bet, check and fold. Jarrett Stidham? Fold.
- Ryan Hannanble suggests blaming Patriots coaches for how the season ended is letting players off the hook.
- Alex Barth issues his Patriots 2021 end of season report cards: Offense - Defense & Special teams.
- Hayden Bird tells us who ESPN+ writer Bill Barnwell predicted will be the two areas the Patriots will address in the offseason: First, adding a top receiver. Second, a pass rusher.
- Andrew Callahan reports Patriots executive Dave Ziegler will be interviewing for Raiders GM job Friday.
- Hayden Bird notes ESPN+ draft analyst Mel Kiper’s first 2022 mock draft has the Patriots picking Alabama WR Jameson Williams to help Mac Jones.
- Jason Mastrodonato feels it’s still awkward watching Tom Brady lead the Bucs, but having Mac Jones helps.
- Dakota Randall explains why the Tom Brady debate isn’t worth revisiting, even after the early playoff exit.
- Dakota Randall is curious why Bill Belichick reportedly paid a long visit to the Bills locker room after the playoff loss. /Goodwill, scouting.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of social media: The Patriots share final thoughts on 2021 season.
- Nick O’Malley gives us a Pats 2022 mock draft roundup: Who do the draft experts think New England will take in Round 1?
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) It happened one night: Remembering the Snow Bowl and the dawn of the Patriots Dynasty.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Remembering the “Snow Bowl” on Its 20th anniversary.
- CBS Boston notes the final episode of Tom Brady’s documentary series won’t air until springtime.
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Steve, Derek and Russ look back at the horrible playoff loss. (46 min.)
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Fits for Giants’, Raiders’, Bears’ and Broncos’ jobs; Plus, why Kliff Kingsbury is likely safe and more.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: What If Dak Prescott played in 2021 on a second franchise tag instead of signing long-term deal?
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Divisional round teams provide clues about potential head coaching hires in 2022 and beyond.
- Ben Linsey (PFF) 2022 NFL Draft priorities for every team eliminated during wild-card weekend.
- Staff (PFF) 2022 NFL free agency rankings: Wide Receivers - Tight ends.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Ranking all 32 teams’ need at quarterback entering the 2022 NFL offseason.
- Sports staff (USA Today) 2022 NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV info for wild-card matchups through the Super Bowl.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL divisional round viewing guide: Ranking the top matchups for the second round of the playoffs.
- Mark Schofield and Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) How each divisional round team can win: Bengals - Titans - Packers - 49ers.
- Zach Kruse (TouchdownWire) Why each team left in the playoffs will or won’t win the Super Bowl.
- Dan Mennella (Audacy sports) Power rankings for eight remaining quarterbacks.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) NFL Divisonal Round announcer assignments revealed.
- Cameron Filipe (FootballZebras) Blakeman, Torbert, Hochuli, and Hussey are Divisional playoff referees.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Game Theory: Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVI probabilities.
- Nesbittandy1 (TouchdownWire) The list of the 18 non-QBs in NFL history to be MVP includes a kicker and zero WRs.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Offseason QB market preview: Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa, Derek Carr among compelling names.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL coaching carousel: Predicting which coaches will land in each open spot, as Giants make a splash hire.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Tom Brady has officially passed Peyton Manning as the GOAT, according to Pro Football Reference’s Hall of Fame monitor metric.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady says he doesn’t get special treatment on roughing the passer calls.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL moves to dismiss Gruden lawsuit, and to compel arbitration of his claims.
