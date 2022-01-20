With the offseason having arrived in New England, a look at which coaches and executives may or may not leave.

Patriots coaching staff tracker: Who stays? Who goes? Who will be used differently in 2022?

With their return to the NFL playoffs a short one, the New England Patriots are already in the process of preparing for the 2022 season. This also means that they will have to make decisions about their coaching staff: Will all of its members be back, or will some need to be replaced either because they were hired elsewhere, let go, or retired?

The next few weeks will answer those questions, but there are a few bits of information we already know: several teams have requested interviews with members of New England’s coaching staff and front office.

Jerod Mayo, inside linebackers coach

Coming off his third season as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach, Jerod Mayo remains one of the hottest young names on the coaching market. The 35-year-old, who already did a head coaching interview in Philadelphia last year, is quite busy again this year:

Denver Broncos: First interview completed (Jan. 19)

Las Vegas Raiders: Interview requested

In case Mayo decides to leave New England for a head coaching opportunity elsewhere, New England would receive two third-round draft choices — one in 2022 and one in 2023 — as compensation.

Dave Ziegler, director of player personnel

Taking over Nick Caserio’s old role last year, Dave Ziegler served as the Patriots’ de facto general manager and Bill Belichick’s right-hand man during the 2021 season. Given that he does not hold the official GM title, however, he could be hired away by other teams.

Las Vegas Raiders: Interview requested

Eliot Wolf, scouting consultant

Eliot Wolf played a prominent role in the Patriots’ pre-draft process last spring and regularly represented the organization on the scouting trail. He has considerable experience from his time in Green Bay, Cleveland and, briefly, Seattle.