Patriots playoff rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for on divisional round Saturday

The New England Patriots have already been eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Buffalo Bills on wild card Saturday. The show, however, will go on: divisional round weekend is upon us.

The action will be kicked off today with two games — one AFC matchup and one NFC matchup. Who will advance to the conference championship games? And who should Patriots fans root for even with their team eliminated? Time to find out.

Welcome to our first Patriots Playoff Rooting Guide of the week.

4:30 p.m. ET

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans: Go good game! Despite both the Titans and the Bengals playing in the AFC, there is little reason for the Patriots and their fans to root for one of them over the other. You could pick the Titans for their multiple connections to New England, though. | CBS/Paramount+

8:15 p.m. ET

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers: Go 49ers! San Francisco sent multiple draft picks to the Miami Dolphins to trade up and select quarterback Trey Lance last spring. Among them was their 2022 first-rounder, which now belongs to New England’s division rivals. Needless to say that the 49ers advancing to the next playoff round would be good news from a Patriots perspective: the later San Francisco gets eliminated, the worse for Miami’s first-round pick later this year. | FOX, FOX Deportes