New England Patriots links 1/24/22 - Spectator sport: Pats on sidelines for wild divisional round games

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Erik Scalavino takes an early look to next season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.
- Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo & Erik Scalavino present the Patriots Unfiltered’s 2021 Lighthouse Awards. MVP: J.C. Jackson.
- Patriots All Access: Season recap. (19 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: J.C. Jackson faces uncertain future with Patriots after tough playoff outing; One clear voice on defense? More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news: A look at the current roster; More.
- Ryan Hannable’s Sunday 7: When it comes to offseason spending for Patriots, offense may need to wait.
- Karen Guregian’s NFL Notes: Kurt Warner explains how Mac Jones can reach the next level. Jones needs to further develop a trait that separates him from many NFL quarterbacks; conceivably his ability to process.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) 5 Monday Patriots and NFL thoughts after a crazy weekend.
- Michael Hurley states the NFL’s overtime rules are fantastic, and says they should never be changed
- Andrew Callahan considers some offseason fixes for the Patriots to elevate themselves back into contention. No. 5: Create more cap flexibility.
- Brent Schwartz (PatriotsWire) What must the Patriots change in 2022? A 5-step to-do list for Bill Belichick.
- Chris Mason talks about seven fascinating Patriots storylines to watch this offseason. 1. What do they decide with J.C. Jackson?
- Bill Burt identifies five things to really like about the ‘21 Pats. 1. Running back room.
- Mike Cole says the Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen duel is an important reminder of the Patriots’ Mac Jones stakes.
- Matt Cassel explains why continuity with Josh McDaniels would be huge for Mac Jones’ growth.
- Phil Perry points out how Joe Burrow’s trajectory gives hope to what Mac Jones could become.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Trade Mac Jones? Five reasons why that idea is absolutely insane.
- Zack Cox thumbnails potential Patriots targets on each team playing in the divisional round.
- Evan Lazar examines how the Patriots will handle the Jerod Mayo-Steve Belichick conundrum.
- Conor Roche takes a way-too-early look at the Patriots’ 2022 opponents. Pats will have an extra game on the road this time around.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Island retreat? J.C. Jackson’s return open to question. /Fingers crossed the Pats don’t end up stranded like Gilligan.
- Patrick McAvoy notes Jonnu Smith surprisingly led all tight ends in yards gained after the catch per reception this season with 8.5.
- Zack Cox reports LB Harvey Langi re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year contract extension.
- Michael Hurley writes how Tom Brady just delivers. Bucs come back from 27-3 only to lose in last minute.
- Michael Hurley brings up the sudden and bizarre emergence of the Tom Brady retirement story. Brady has been quite clear on that. “I’m going to play to age 45 — at least to age 45 — and then assess where I’m at, and then potentially keep playing. I don’t ever want to stop playing. I have no reason to want to stop playing. When I suck I’ll retire.” Tom Brady at 44 most definitely does not suck.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Brady was bloody and furious, logging his first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
- Michael Hurley notes that it appears the curse of winning the NFL MVP Award will live on for another year.
- Trevor Hass notes NFL insider Jason La Canfora thinks Bill O’Brien’s return to the Patriots could “make a lot of sense” if Josh McDaniels leaves. /Speaking of insane...
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Patriots broadcaster Bob Socci named MA Sportscaster of the Year.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Forged in Foxboro: Brian Daboll’s foundation with the Patriots continues to serve him well.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Patriots ownership invest in Wagr sports betting app.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Sean McVay’s faith in Matthew Stafford rewarded on best NFL weekend of the year; Plus, a deep dive into the head coach hiring cycle.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Divisional Round: Four classics, all with walk-off endings, deliver the best NFL playoffs weekend ever.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Why Divisional Round weekend was wildest ever: Every game won on a walk-off play, more.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) What we learned from divisional round of 2022 NFL playoffs: Bills vs. Chiefs is top rivalry, Stafford on fire; More.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) All 4 game-winning plays from NFL’s incredible Divisional Round.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Joe Burrow wasn’t fazed by 9 sacks or playoff pressure. The AFC is on notice.
- Jim Trotter (NFL.com) NFL Divisional Round: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday’s stunning playoff doubleheader.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The winners and losers of Divisional-Round weekend.
- Greg Bishop (SI) Thirteen seconds: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs have just enough time to win instant classic.
- Riley McAtee (The Ringer) The NFL’s present and future were on display in the Chiefs-Bills playoff classic.
- Nick Selbe (SI) Bills facing criticism for not using squib kick in overtime loss to Chiefs.
- Staff (Football Outsiders) Titans, Packers both lose on upset Saturday.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Can Titans move on from Ryan Tannehill after playoff loss vs. Bengals? Examining the QB’s contract, future.
- John Healy (Audacy) Matthew Stafford, Rams escape huge choke job against Tom Brady, Bucs.
- Michael Rosenberg (SI) The Super Bowl stakes: Measuring the meaning of a ring for each quarterback remaining.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Three best ways to fix NFL overtime after Chiefs’ wild playoff win over Bills brings OT rules under scrutiny. /How about No. 4: Play defense.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Overtime rule undermines NFL’s best weekend ever. /Puh-leeze...
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Look for “spot and choose” overtime to be proposed again.
- Jay Busbee (Yahoo! Sports) Why the ending of K.C.-Buffalo ought to change NFL’s overtime.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) It’s time for the NFL to change its overtime rules. /Yawn.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL announces 100 underclassmen are eligible for the 2022 draft.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The 2021 coaching searches are moving slowly, and that’s good.
- Rob Maaddi (AP) A woman head coach in NFL? It might be close to happening
