It appears Jerod Mayo will not become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday, the New England Patriots’ inside linebackers coach is not among the three finalists for the vacant position.

“The Denver Broncos have narrowed their head coaching search,” Rapoport said on the air. “This kind of kicks into gear, expect them to do some second interviews. I’m told their finalists are [Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator] Dan Quinn, Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams — a really good offensive coordinator — and then Nathanial Hackett, the OC for the Green Bay Packers.”

Mayo interviewed with Denver’s decision makers on January 19 but apparently did not leave as good an impression as Quinn, O’Connell, or Hackett. While the three are expected to do second interviews with the Broncos, the team will likely be scratched off of the list of potential destinations for Mayo.

As of right now, that leaves one team officially targeting the 35-year-old: the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayo is scheduled to interview with the organization on Tuesday after flaying to Las Vegas on Monday.

Mayo is not the only Patriots staffer the Raiders are taking a look at. Las Vegas has also interviewed New England’s director of player personnel, Dave Ziegler, last Friday for its open general manager position. Furthermore, there are rumors that the club might want to pair Ziegler with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Thus far, however, no request has been made to interview McDaniels for the head coaching gig. The Mayo-Ziegler combo, however, still appears to be very much in play as well.