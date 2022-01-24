J.C. Jackson among trio of Patriots selected to 2021 PFWA All-AFC team

Three New England Patriots have been named to Pro Football Writers of America’s All-AFC team, including J.C. Jackson.

The cornerback took home 2021 honors alongside Matthew Judon at outside linebacker and Matthew Slater on special teams, the PFWA announced Monday.

Jackson, 26, started all 17 games over the course of the regular season for New England. His eight interceptions ranked second in the NFL and his 23 passes defensed ranked first. The 2018 undrafted arrival out of Maryland also registered his first career forced fumble and touchdown. Jackson, who played on the second-round restricted tender, is joined by the Miami Dolphins’ Xavien Howard on the All-AFC cornerback depth chart.

Judon, 29, set a new career high with 12.5 sacks in his inaugural campaign with the Patriots, tying a record under head coach Bill Belichick. The Grand Valley State product and arrival from the Baltimore Ravens started 16 of his 17 appearances. He added 60 tackles, including 14 for loss, to go with one fumble recovery and batted pass. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt accompanies Judon at outside linebacker on the All-AFC team.

Slater, 36, served as New England’s special teams captain for an 11th consecutive year and led the unit with 79.95 percent of the snaps. Along the way came a dozen tackles for the 2008 fifth-round pick by way of UCLA, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. The New Orleans Saints’ J.T. Gray earned All-NFL honors in the kicking game.

Jackson, Judon and Slater previously secured Pro Bowl selections in December. Of the trio, two secured second-team All-Pro selections from the Associated Press entering January.