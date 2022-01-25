The Chicago Bears want to conduct a second interview with Eliot Wolf. According to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Wolf is among at least three candidates still in play for the team’s vacant general manager position.

Wolf has spent the last two seasons with the New England Patriots, serving as a scouting consultant. His role has been a prominent one ever since his arrival in 2020, however.

Last spring, for example, Wolf spent considerable time on the scouting trail and represented the organization at the Pro Days of top-tier quarterback prospects such as BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. He also was part of the inner circle of decision makers when Alabama’s Mac Jones was drafted in the first round.

Wolf’s experience goes beyond two seasons with the Patriots, though. Starting his career with the Green Bay Packers’ under his father, Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, he eventually became the team’s director of pro personnel (2012-14), director of player personnel (2015), and director of football operations (2016-2017).

Wolf left Green Bay in 2018 to join the Cleveland Browns as assistant general manager, but was let go again in 2020. After a short stint with the Seattle Seahawks, he joined the Patriots.

While holding a relatively low-profile role as far as his title is concerned, Wolf has generated some momentum this offseason. Not only did he interview with the Bears last week, he also spoke with the Minnesota Vikings.

As far as the Chicago gig is concerned, Wolf is expected to compete against Kansas City Chiefs co-director of player personnel Ryan Poles as well as Tennessee Titans director of player personnel — and former Patriots executive — Monti Ossenfort.