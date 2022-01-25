 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 1/25/22 - Media highlights tough AFC slog ahead for Pats

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
/ new
New England Patriots Vs. Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium
Mac Jones with a Lotulelei on his back
Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: A potential last dance for Tom Brady; Special teams coaches discuss Bills’ touchback; Plus, inside the huddle with Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo, the Rams’ new players contribute and life isn’t fair.
  • Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Six initial thoughts heading into Championship Sunday.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL Divisional Round fact or fiction: Best weekend ever? Best game ever? Tom Brady’s last game ever?
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL free agency 2022: Biggest signing decisions for all 32 teams.
  • Zack Cox mentions how the Patriots’ Christian Barmore trade helped the Bengals reach the AFC Title game
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL should change the Super Bowl LVI logo before it freaks everybody out.
  • Madison Williams (Sporting News) Super Bowl halftime show 2022: Who is performing at Super Bowl 56 in LA?
  • Mark Lane (TouchdownWire) One-Two Punch: 4 times the top 2 seeds in a conference were knocked out in the NFL playoffs since 1975.
  • John Wawrow (AP) Bills add ’13 Seconds’ to history of heartbreaking losses.
  • Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) The NFL’s overtime rules are fine the way they are. Don’t change them
  • Joe Rivera (Sporting News) NFL overtime history: Revisiting the 11 playoff games that have gone to OT since 2010 rule change.
  • Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) A timeline of every failed NFL team proposal to change OT format since 2010.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Andy Reid: Overtime rules helped us, but both offenses and both defenses should play. “I wouldn’t be opposed to it.” /but you won’t be pushing for it either, will ya?
  • Joe Rivera (Sporting News) Matt Rhule among ‘several NFL head coaches’ who would want Michigan job should Jim Harbaugh leave, per report.
  • Nick Selbe (SI) Tom Brady weighs family with retirement decision: ‘It’s not always shat I want.’
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Rob Gronkowski unsure if he’ll return to Buccaneers or NFL in 2022, says Tom Brady decision won’t play factor.
  • Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0. Patriots pick Georgia DT Jordan Davis at No. 21.
  • Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Only one quarterback taken early; edge rushers and O-line dominate top 10. Pats pick Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...