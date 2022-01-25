New England Patriots links 1/25/22 - Media highlights tough AFC slog ahead for Pats

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?
- Mike Dussault talks about the three Patriots who made PFWA’s All-AFC Team.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss talks about how the potential departure of OC Josh McDaniels to become a head coach looms large as the Patriots prepare for the 2022 season.
- Andrew Callahan spotlights Fix no. 4 for the Patriots in 2022: Mold the offense around Mac Jones.
- Khari Thompson offers three big Patriots thoughts after incredible NFL playoff weekend. 1.The Patriots need an “anytime” playmaker.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones among highest-rated Patriots by Pro Football Focus.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Breaking down the best ways for the Patriots to add a WR1.
- Tom E. Curran says the great Divisional Round games show how much work remains for Patriots.
- Zack Cox shares four Pats-related thoughts on an incredible divisional round: Returning to power in this loaded AFC won’t be easy.
- Ryan Hannable suggests playoff runs for the Patriots may be few and far between in upcoming years.
- Tony Massarotti sees Mac Jones and the Patriots having some serious catching up to do as a new generation of franchise quarterbacks takes over the conference.
- Zack Cox looks at which practice squad players were not signed to futures contracts.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Three Patriots selected to 2021 PFWA All-AFC Team.
- Alex Reimer finds the Patriots TV ratings were up big this season, but still down considerably from Brady era.
- Michael Hurley mentions how the Rams-Buccaneers playoff game exposed an odd loophole that allowed a violent hit to the head of a defenseless receiver to essentially go unpunished.
- Dakota Randall highlights Boomer Esiason on why Josh McDaniels should leave New England to join the Raiders.
- Andrew Callahan passes along a report that Jerod Mayo is ruled out of the Broncos head-coaching search.
- Mike Kadlick tells us why the NFL should not touch the overtime rules.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: A potential last dance for Tom Brady; Special teams coaches discuss Bills’ touchback; Plus, inside the huddle with Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo, the Rams’ new players contribute and life isn’t fair.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Six initial thoughts heading into Championship Sunday.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL Divisional Round fact or fiction: Best weekend ever? Best game ever? Tom Brady’s last game ever?
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL free agency 2022: Biggest signing decisions for all 32 teams.
- Zack Cox mentions how the Patriots’ Christian Barmore trade helped the Bengals reach the AFC Title game
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL should change the Super Bowl LVI logo before it freaks everybody out.
- Madison Williams (Sporting News) Super Bowl halftime show 2022: Who is performing at Super Bowl 56 in LA?
- Mark Lane (TouchdownWire) One-Two Punch: 4 times the top 2 seeds in a conference were knocked out in the NFL playoffs since 1975.
- John Wawrow (AP) Bills add ’13 Seconds’ to history of heartbreaking losses.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) The NFL’s overtime rules are fine the way they are. Don’t change them
- Joe Rivera (Sporting News) NFL overtime history: Revisiting the 11 playoff games that have gone to OT since 2010 rule change.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) A timeline of every failed NFL team proposal to change OT format since 2010.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Andy Reid: Overtime rules helped us, but both offenses and both defenses should play. “I wouldn’t be opposed to it.” /but you won’t be pushing for it either, will ya?
- Joe Rivera (Sporting News) Matt Rhule among ‘several NFL head coaches’ who would want Michigan job should Jim Harbaugh leave, per report.
- Nick Selbe (SI) Tom Brady weighs family with retirement decision: ‘It’s not always shat I want.’
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Rob Gronkowski unsure if he’ll return to Buccaneers or NFL in 2022, says Tom Brady decision won’t play factor.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0. Patriots pick Georgia DT Jordan Davis at No. 21.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Only one quarterback taken early; edge rushers and O-line dominate top 10. Pats pick Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner.
