Patriots’ Mac Jones, Christian Barmore land on 2021 PFWA All-Rookie team

The Alabama products atop the 2021 New England Patriots draft class have been named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team.

Quarterback Mac Jones and defensive lineman Christian Barmore both secured roster spots, the PFWA announced Tuesday afternoon.

Jones, 23, led all rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage and a 92.5 passer rating to go with 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. Pick No. 15 overall in the first round last April completed at least 70 percent of his attempts in nine games and twice eclipsed 300 yards through the air. A 10-7 record as a starter and a playoff berth followed for Jones, who threw 13 interceptions in the regular season.

Barmore, 22, registered 46 tackles and 1.5 sacks upon arriving from the Crimson Tide as a redshirt sophomore. Pick No. 38 overall in the second round finished the regular season ranked first among rookie interior defensive linemen with 48 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. A pair of batted passes and a pair of starts were accrued in the process as Barmore played 55 percent of New England’s defensive snaps.

The PFWA has awarded an All-Rookie team every year dating back to 1974.

For 2021, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took home Defensive Rookie of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors while Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.