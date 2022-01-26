New England Patriots links 1/26/22 - Saving Jonnu Smith

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots sign DL Daniel Ekuale to a future contract.
- Mike Dussault spotlights Mac Jones and Christian Barmore, the two Patriots who made the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team.
- Photos: Best Patriots action shots of 2021.
- Patriots Unfiltered 1/25: Divisional playoffs recap, time to change OT rules? Tom Brady retirement rumors. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- David Mansfield (LastWordOnSports) Roster moves the New England Patriots need to contend.
- Anastasios Kilimos (GuyBostonSports) Despite disappointing finish, future is still bright for Mac Jones.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) What’s next for Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson after promising rookie seasons.
- Dakota Randall explains why the wild divisional round might be a good sign for the Patriots: If New England commits to beefing up their offense, they might be closer to Super Bowl contention than many believe they are.
- Evan Lazar suggests how the Patriots can salvage TE Jonnu Smith after a disappointing first season.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) ‘Worth the watch’ yay or nay? Tight ends returned to relevance for Patriots in 2021.
- Adam Weinrib (MusketFire) Patriots must grab Mac Jones’ favorite red zone target in 2022 NFL Draft.
- Karen Guregian continues the ‘Five fixes for the Patriots in 2022’ series: No. 3 - Refortify the cornerback position.
- Michael Hurley points out the Patriots are in a tough spot with J.C. Jackson entering free agency.
- Alex Barth begins his Patriots rookie review series with DT Christian Barmore, one of the most impactful players taken out of Alabama.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) 5 Patriots and NFL thoughts. 1) It’s amazing how a rookie season where Mac Jones showed a lot of promise and upside still has so many questioning his future or long-term viability with the team.
- Phil Perry addresses his latest Patriots Mailbag: What should be New England’s top offseason priorities?
- Justin Patrick (LastWordsOnSports) New England Patriots 2021 season awards.
- Adam London talks about where the Patriots land on PFF’s 2021 rookie class power ranking. New England nailed three of its first four picks last year.
- Quinn Riley (BostonSportsWave) Patriots PFF Grades: How each New England player was graded in 2021.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Can we get some love for the kickers!?
- Adam London tells us ESPN’s Kevin Seifert ranks J.C. Jackson No. 19 among the top 50 impending free agents.
- Matt Dolloff says the Patriots allowed 12 player contracts to expire on Monday, but some of them may end up back in New England.
- Chris Mason examines how Bill Belichick can free up cap space in the coming months.
- Joy Manning (BostonSportsChick) An NFL timing rule that could use an update.
- Zack Cox looks at how the team can replace Josh McDaniels if he lands a head coach job.
- Ryan Hannable looks at where things stand with coaches, front office members potentially leaving the Patriots.
- Zack Cox reports Miami signed promising ex-Patriots DB D’Angelo Ross to a future contract. Ross played in the Pats’ final four games.
- Zack Cox notes Sean Payton says “the Ninkovich debacle” was one of his biggest regrets from his coaching career.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots Mock Draft #1. Pats pick Florida CB Kaiir Elam at 21; More.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Jerry Thornton to discuss the crazy divisional playoff weekend, and take a look back at the season as a whole for the Patriots. (38 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Russell S. Baxter (NFLSpinZone) 3 Things the Patriots need to address in 2022. 3. New England must add another pass-rusher to complement LB Matt Judon.
- Corey Seeley (TheDraftScout) Tuesday Morning Football Divisional Round: Best weekend of football…ever? Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen duel out in one for the ages.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) What history says about Chiefs, other conference finalists’ chances of emotional letdown.
- Neal Coolong (TouchdownWire) One free agent each team should want to sign in 2022.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Cheffers and Vinovich are Conference Championship referees.
- Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Ron Torbert is the referee for Super Bowl LVI.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL playoff picks, bracket: Bengals shock Chiefs in AFC Championship, 49ers stun Rams in NFC title game.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFL Championship Sunday games: Dates, times, previews, odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Rams vs. 49ers.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Bengals vs. Chiefs picks, predictions against spread: Why Cincinnati will advance to Super Bowl 56.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Sean McDermott: We didn’t execute in final 13 seconds of regulation. /Ya think?
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) One alternative idea to NFL’s current overtime rules.
- Mike Triplett (ESPN) New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton stepping away after 16 years with franchise.
- Conor Orr (SI) Sean Payton’s decision is a reminder teams should always have backup plans. /Exception: Bill Belichick drafting Jimmy G, amirite?
- Todd Archer (ESPN) Why Sean Payton’s shadow will loom over Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Packers could end this year’s Aaron Rodgers drama quickly, if they want to.
- Todd McShay (ESPN) Patrick Mahomes and the evolving NFL draft quarterback evaluation.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) NFL mock draft 2022. Pats pick Florida CB Kaiir Elam..
