Eliot Wolf has been a busy man since the New England Patriots’ season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs. The team’s scouting consultant conducted job interview with two teams for their open general manager positions.

With both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings hiring different people to lead their organizations, however, it seems increasingly likely that Wolf will not leave the Patriots. At the moment, the 39-year-old has no other interviews lined up.

The Bears made the hire of former Kansas City Chiefs co-director of player personnel Ryan Poles official on Tuesday. The Vikings, meanwhile, are expected to announce Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new GM soon.

Wolf spoke with the Vikings on January 18. Two days later he met with representatives from the Bears, even reaching a second round of interviews.

At the moment, only one general manager position remains open for him to possibly pursue: the Las Vegas Raiders’. The organization has had its eye on two members of the Patriots already, inviting both inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for interviews. Wolf might be brought in as well, but no meeting has been requested as of Wednesday morning.

While there is still time for that to change, the Patriots keeping at least one of Ziegler and Wolf now appears to be a realistic possibility. The team would therefore ensure some front office stability, no matter what eventually happens in regards to the Raiders job.

Wolf first arrived in New England back in 2020, and has played an active role in the team’s pre-draft preparation since.