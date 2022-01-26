Patriots center David Andrews recovering from offseason shoulder surgery

New England Patriots center David Andrews underwent offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, as first reported Wednesday by Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Andrews had been listed as questionable on the final injury reports and limited in all but one practice dating back to Week 13.

His 1,092 offensive snaps led New England by the conclusion of the regular season while starting all 17 games. All 63 downs were also played in the AFC wild card by the team captain, who shared a photo of his recovery on Instagram alongside his son, James Ford Andrews.

Andrews had re-signed with New England on a four-year, $19 million contract last March. He proceeded to concede one sack, three hits and 13 hurries on the way to earning the fifth-highest Pro Football Focus grade among NFL centers.

The 2015 undrafted free agent out of Georgia and reigning Patriots All-Decade selection will turn 30 prior to training camp in July.