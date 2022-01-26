Former CFL guard Drew Desjarlais revisits Patriots

The New England Patriots hosted offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais on a visit Wednesday, as shared from the NFL personnel notice by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Desjarlais, who previously worked out for the organization on Jan. 3, had been released from his contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old University of Windsor product attended rookie minicamps with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 before being selected at No. 4 overall in the Canadian Football League draft.

Desjarlais won the Grey Cup during both seasons with Winnipeg and earned CFL Western All-Star honors during his second. He appeared in 32 games over that span, starting all 14 at left guard for an offensive line that conceded the league’s fewest sacks in 2021.

The 6-foot-2, 314-pound native of Belle River, Ontario is expected to sign a futures contract with New England, according to TSN.

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale officially re-upped for 2022 on Tuesday, becoming the Patriots’ eighth futures signing after offensive lineman Arlington Hambright joined the previous last week.