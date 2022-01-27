New England Patriots links 1/27/22 - Mac Jones taking it to the House

TEAM TALK
- Khari Thompson highlights throwing coach Tom House who believes there’s more untapped potential in Mac Jones right arm than many give him credit for. House says he can help.
- Andrew Callahan continues the ‘Five fixes for the Patriots in 2022’ series: No. 2 — Get Jonnu Smith or Nelson Agholor to rebound.
- Khari Thompson identifies four needs for the Patriots ahead of crucial 2022 offseason. 1. Get faster at linebacker.
- Zack Cox wonders if Mac Jones could follow Joe Burrow’s lead in his second year.
- Jason Mastrodonato explains why he thinks Mac Jones could have a better career than Jimmy Garoppolo.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriot Maven) David Andrews undergoes offseason surgery: The five-time team captain started every game for the Patriots in 2021, despite dealing with a shoulder injury. /#Beast.
- Alex Barth reports the Pats are expected to sign CFL offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to future contract.
- Zack Cox mentions a newly reported wrinkle in Calvin Ridley’s contract that makes him an even more desirable offseason target for the Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriot Maven) Notebook: Coaching carousels, front-office frenzies and the New England Patriots.
- Zack Cox passes along a report that Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler are no longer favorites for the Raiders coach, GM positions.
- Ryan Hannable says Josh McDaniels reportedly was putting together staff, but now is no longer favorite to land Las Vegas job.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) The top ten plays from the 2021 Patriots.
- Dakota Randall looks at the Patriots’ video ranking of their 10 best plays from the 2021 season. Do you agree with their choices?
- Dakota Randall notes former Patriots exec Mike Lombardi thinks Tom Brady had this realization about Bruce Arians vs. Bill Belichick after playoff loss.
- Ryan Hannable relays Tom Brady sharing his side of that unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
- Mike Petraglia’s Matchup Zones: Inside the language that makes Bengals, Chiefs so fascinating.
- Jerry Thornton is rooting for the Bengals because Patrick Mahomes’ wife “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week” and brother are insufferable. /Antonio Brown agrees with Brittany.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Could the Packers tag Davante Adams and trade him for a first-round pick? Plus, the Vikings’ GM hire, good fits for Calvin Ridley, 49ers’ draft regrets(?) and more.
- Staff (CBS Sports) Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger officially announces his retirement from the NFL.
- Adam London highlights ESPN’s Bill Barnwell’s list of veteran QB options Green Bay could pursue if Aaron Rodgers leaves. Included was Pats backup Brian Hoyer, who has a connection with Matt LaFleur’s brother, Mike.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Championship Sunday mismatches: One potential advantage for Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers, Rams.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Andy Reid going for his 20th postseason win on Sunday. ‘Only Bill Belichick, with 31 wins in the postseason, has more than 20 postseason victories.’
- Michael Renner (PFF) Re-ranking the top quarterbacks from the 2021 draft class.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Tom Brady’s playoff loss means this 56-year QB curse continues.
- Jenna Laine (ESPN) An NFL without Tom Brady seems unfathomable, but could come sooner than later.
- Nick Wagoner (ESPN) Has San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reshaped his NFL future?
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Jimmy Garoppolo hopes for a lot of “loud and proud” 49ers fans in L.A.. /Learned from Brady not to use the term “lubed up”.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Joe Burrow is right there with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in AFC QB battle royal.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL teams that can turn it around in 2022: Ravens, Vikings among those set to rebound.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Bills GM Brandon Beane would like overtime rule change ‘brought back to the table’. /Of course he would, lolz.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Bills fans charged with using fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to attend playoff game vs. Patriots. /Cheetahz!
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Broncos finalizing deal to make Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett new head coach.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL against the spread picks: Can 49ers and Bengals repeat previous wins?
