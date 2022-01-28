New England Patriots links 1/28/22 - Belichick-the-GM wins honor; McDaniels gets Raidered? More!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Bill Belichick selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year.
- Mike Dussault offers his analysis of Bill Belichick getting the Patriots back on track in 2021, well-deserving of the PFWA’s Executive of the Year.
- 2021 Season in review: Inside the numbers.
- Mike Dussault reviews the Patriots 2021 rookie class and how they might develop in their second season.
- Flashback: Best of Bill Belichick’s first press conference.
- Mike Dussault’s 2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula.
- Community: Lawrence Guy surprises family visiting Gillette Stadium. (1.10 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Evaluating the 2021 rookie class; importance of 2022 draft for the Patriots; Conference Championship picks. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Christopher Price tells us what the Patriots’ calendar looks like for the next few months.
- Karen Guregian finishes up the ‘Five fixes for the Patriots in 2022’ series: No. 1. Find faster, more athletic linebackers.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Top Billing: Patriots HC Bill Belichick named PFWA’s 2021 Executive of the Year for the first time in his career. /First time? Wut?
- Khari Thompson reports Bill Belichick earns Executive of the Year honors: Belichick’s rapid rebuild of the Patriots got the team back into the playoffs after Tom Brady’s exit in 2020.
- Zack Cox looks at whether the Patriots could trade Isaiah Wynn or Shaq Mason to clear salary cap space.
- Mike Cole considers whether the Patriots need notable receiver upgrades to keep pace with the NFL’s elite.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: Comparing Mac Jones to Joe Burrow isn’t an outlandish take.
- Zack Cox Patriots Mailbag: Could Josh McDaniels, Tom Brady team up in Vegas? Plus: Why Bill O’Brien would be an ideal replacement.
- Zack Cox notes Mac Jones reportedly is being considered as a Pro Bowl Alternate.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots sign former CFL OL Drew Desjarlais to futures contract: Desjarlais is a sizable guard, who won consecutive Grey Cups during his tenure with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
- Andy Hart says like him or not, Josh McDaniels departure would be bad for Mac Jones.
- Dakota Randall NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels likes his chances of landing Raiders Job. McDaniels reportedly will interview Saturday.
- Ryan Hannable NFL rumors: A third executive connected to McDaniels-Raiders.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Raiders request interview with Josh McDaniels.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Momentum builds toward Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler package for Raiders.
- Staff (ProFootballTalk) NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Championship Sunday games.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) NFL Conference Championship Games announcers revealed.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) AFC Championship preview: How the Bengals can beat the Chiefs — How the Chiefs can beat the Bengals.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) NFC Championship preview: How the 49ers can beat the Rams — How the Rams can beat the 49ers.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2021 NFL playoffs: What to watch for in Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Rams vs. 49ers: How to watch; Key matchups for NFC Championship Game.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Bold predictions for AFC, NFC Championship: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow erupt for a combined 800 yards passing.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) NFL Championship Sunday game picks: Bengals, Rams advance to Super Bowl LVI.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) Ranking multi-time Super Bowl-winning QBs.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL’s unsung heroes in 2021 season: One player from each AFC team. NE: Jakobi Meyers.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) Four takeaways from the NFL’s first wave of head coaching hires.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Saints plan to interview Brian Flores.
- Jori Epstein (USA Today) Cowboys assure Mike McCarthy he will remain head coach in 2022 after Sean Payton steps down from Saints.
