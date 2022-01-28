 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 1/28/22 - Belichick-the-GM wins honor; McDaniels gets Raidered? More!

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Christopher Price tells us what the Patriots’ calendar looks like for the next few months.
  • Karen Guregian finishes up the ‘Five fixes for the Patriots in 2022’ series: No. 1. Find faster, more athletic linebackers.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Top Billing: Patriots HC Bill Belichick named PFWA’s 2021 Executive of the Year for the first time in his career. /First time? Wut?
  • Khari Thompson reports Bill Belichick earns Executive of the Year honors: Belichick’s rapid rebuild of the Patriots got the team back into the playoffs after Tom Brady’s exit in 2020.
  • Zack Cox looks at whether the Patriots could trade Isaiah Wynn or Shaq Mason to clear salary cap space.
  • Mike Cole considers whether the Patriots need notable receiver upgrades to keep pace with the NFL’s elite.
  • Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: Comparing Mac Jones to Joe Burrow isn’t an outlandish take.
  • Zack Cox Patriots Mailbag: Could Josh McDaniels, Tom Brady team up in Vegas? Plus: Why Bill O’Brien would be an ideal replacement.
  • Zack Cox notes Mac Jones reportedly is being considered as a Pro Bowl Alternate.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots sign former CFL OL Drew Desjarlais to futures contract: Desjarlais is a sizable guard, who won consecutive Grey Cups during his tenure with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
  • Andy Hart says like him or not, Josh McDaniels departure would be bad for Mac Jones.
  • Dakota Randall NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels likes his chances of landing Raiders Job. McDaniels reportedly will interview Saturday.
  • Ryan Hannable NFL rumors: A third executive connected to McDaniels-Raiders.

NATIONAL NEWS

