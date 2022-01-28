After a week of speculation about the team’s interest in him, the Las Vegas Raiders have officially requested to interview Josh McDaniels for their vacant head coaching job. The interview is expected to take place over the weekend.

McDaniels, 45, is coming off his 18th season as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots. First joining the staff in 2001, he worked his way up the ladder and by 2006 had become the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He left for a short stint as the Denver Broncos’ head coach in 2009, but by the 2011 playoffs was back in New England.

McDaniels took over as offensive coordinator again the following season, after incumbent Bill O’Brien left for Penn State. Since then, he has helped the team win three Super Bowls and called plays for six top-10 scoring offenses. McDaniels also successfully helped the Patriots transition form long-time starting quarterback Tom Brady to 2021 draft pick Mac Jones, who had an impressive rookie season in New England.

Despite his disappointing tenure in Denver and a short anecdote with the Indianapolis Colts — he agreed verbally to become their next head coach but pulled out before signing a contract — McDaniels’ résumé speaks for itself. Seeing him potentially get another opportunity at becoming a head coach is therefore no surprise.

The circumstances this time around might be favorable as well. The Raiders, after all, have spoken to two other Patriots staffers already.

Director of player personnel Dave Ziegler interviewed for the team’s open general manager position last week. Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo visited Las Vegas to also present himself as a possible head coaching option.

Now, the club has its eyes on McDaniels — possibly to pair him with his long-time companion Ziegler (and maybe Jerod Mayo as defensive coordinator as well). There has been some speculation about their perceived standing on the Raiders’ wish list, but it appears that the chances of McDaniels and Ziegler becoming the team’s next head coach and general manager appear to be alive and well.