Josh McDaniels, Raiders reportedly ‘all-in’ on him becoming Las Vegas’ next head coach

Nothing is official yet, but all signs point towards Josh McDaniels leaving the New England Patriots to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. According to a report by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the two sides are “all-in” on McDaniels taking the vacant job.

McDaniels is not expected to be the Patriots’ only departure. If indeed hired by the Raiders, director of player personnel Dave Ziegler would join him to become the club’s next general manager.

McDaniels is currently in Las Vegas to interview with the Raiders’ decision makers. The belief is that he would not have accepted the request if not seriously interested in taking the job; likewise, the team would not have reached out to the 45-year-old if it was unsure about his intentions regarding the opportunity:

McDaniels informed the Raiders that he wouldn’t accept their interview request unless he was being offered the job, per sources. And the Raiders told McDaniels that if and when he was offered the position, he needed to be prepared to accept. Sources emphasized that all parties are on the same page, including McDaniels, Ziegler, Raiders owner Mark Davis, and team president Dan Ventrelle.

McDaniels is coming off his 18th season in New England. Originally joining the team’s staff in 2001, he took over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2006. He left for a short stint as the Denver Broncos’ head coach in 2009, but by the 2011 playoffs was back in New England.

McDaniels took over as offensive coordinator again the following season. Since then, he has helped the team win three Super Bowls and called plays for six top-10 scoring offenses. In 2021, he successfully helped rookie quarterback Mac Jones transition to the NFL and produce a solid campaign while leading New England to a 10-7 season and playoff berth.

As McDaniels’ experience with the Indianapolis Colts showed, nothing is set in stone until a contract is signed. Back in 2018, McDaniels agreed to become the Colts’ next head coach before backing out again.

However, the circumstances seem to be quite different this time around. Accordingly, the Patriots need to be prepared to replace both their offensive coordinator and their director of player personnel this offseason.