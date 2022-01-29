Reports: Tom Brady’s retirement decision is on hold

Update 1/29/2021: Tom Brady’s retirement decision is on hold

Tom Brady’s agent Don Lee provided a statement to Adam Schefter stating that Brady, “... will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy.”

Michael Silver of Bally Sports has also reported that Brady contacted Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and told him that a decision had not yet been made regarding his retirement.

Original story 1/29/2021: Reports: Tom Brady set to announce retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL

The Tom Brady era appears to be coming to an end.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington have reported that Brady is set to call it a career following 22 outstanding seasons in the NFL.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2000, Brady entered the NFL as an unheralded prospect out of the University of Michigan, looking to find a way onto a roster. He leaves the league having become its all-time most valuable player.

Brady spent the majority of his 22 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots. With Brady at the helm, New England became the leagues premier franchise, winning six Super Bowls and appearing in an astonishing 13 AFC Championship games. Brady became sports’ most A-list star, winning three MVP trophies, being selected to 14 Pro Bowls, and winning a pair of offensive player of the year awards. New England never had a losing record with Brady, and made 17 playoff appearances.

In March of 2020, Brady left New England and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his two seasons as Tampa’s starting quarterback, he won 24 regular season games and delivered the city its first Super Bowl title in 18 seasons.