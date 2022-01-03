Patriots vs. Jaguars: Fan Notes from the Game

Happy New Year, everyone!

It still hasn’t sunk in that it’s 2022, to be honest; 1978 is as far away from the year 2000 as 2022 is from 2000. The music I listened to in high school is getting ready to turn 30 years old. People of legal drinking age never grew up without a cell phone. As the song goes, times they are a-changin’.

But in a nice throwback to the times we all know and love, the New England Patriots are once again a lock for the postseason with their 50-10 thumping of the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars. This game was more or less over in the first quarter, which is nice change of pace from the last few weeks. And while it’s tough to take too much away from this one, good teams beat the crap out of bad teams, and that’s exactly what happened here.