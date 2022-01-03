Kristian Wilkerson among three reversions to Patriots’ practice squad after Jaguars matchup

The New England Patriots will head into the final week of the regular season with an available practice squad of 11.

Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback D’Angelo Ross reverted on Monday after being called up for what became a 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the NFL transaction wire.

It marked the second consecutive Sunday at Gillette Stadium that each took the field.

Wilkerson, 24, served as a standard elevation and earned his first start. The first four receptions of the Southeast Missouri State product’s career followed. They brought 42 yards and two touchdowns. Wilkerson had played nine offensive snaps since joining the practice squad as an undrafted rookie by way of the Tennessee Titans in September 2020. He went on to play 60 for the wideout depth chart with Nelson Agholor ruled out and N’Keal Harry a healthy scratch.

Ekuale, 27, served as a Covid-19 replacement along the defensive line and stayed in for a season-high 22 downs. The Jacksonville matchup would be Ekuale’s sixth appearance since signing to New England’s practice squad at its formation. Entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2018, the Washington State alum spent last campaign with Jacksonville and started five contests. He’s proceeded to record five tackles and two sacks.

Ross, 25, served as a standard elevation for his second NFL game beyond the preseason. Active over cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade, he saw nine snaps in the secondary as well as 13 snaps on special teams versus the Jaguars. The former New Mexico transfer from Fullerton College had arrived as part of the 2019 Patriots undrafted class. Ross spent his rookie year on injured reserve and the duration of last year on the practice squad.

Rookie offensive lineman Will Sherman, a member of the practice squad, was moved to the Covid-19 list on Monday along with cornerback Myles Bryant.

The 10-6 Patriots visit the 8-8 Miami Dolphins next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The flexed finale is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.