Patriots vs. Jaguars injury analysis: New England can feel pretty good coming out of Week 17

The New England Patriots have a lot to feel good about coming out of Week 17. They blew out the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars with a final score of 50-10 and officially qualified for the playoffs; they also suffered no truly noteworthy injuries during the game.

With that said, let’s take a closer look at the contest to find out who was dinged up and what it might mean in the grand scheme of things.

Injury analysis

OT Isaiah Wynn: Nursing with a hip issue, the Patriots’ starting left tackle was announced as questionable to return to the game heading into the half. However, return Wynn did: he did not miss any snaps and ended up leaving the game alongside fellow starters David Andrews and Shaq Mason after 59 snaps.

RB Damien Harris: Already dealing with a hamstring injury heading into the weekend, Harris ended up playing only one half against the Jaguars. He was productive when on the field, touching the ball 10 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns, but eventually was shut down with the Patriots up 28-3 at the half. He did remain on the sidelines throughout the third and fourth quarters, however.

S Adrian Phillips: Phillips hurt his left wrist midway through the fourth quarter while assisting on a run tackle. He walked off the field and had the injury checked out by New England’s medical staff, eventually being listed as questionable to return. He did not, and the Patriots ended up giving D’Angelo Ross some snaps at safety.

What this means for the Patriots

Isaiah Wynn, Damien Harris and Adrian Phillips are all massively important to the Patriots’ operation, meaning that their injury statuses are worth keeping a close eye on. However, it seems that there is no reason to worry about any of them moving forward.

Wynn finished the game and was not obviously hampered by his hip, while Harris and Phillips both claimed they would be fine during their postgame press conferences.

“I’m good,” said Harris.

“We just had a little rotation. There’s nothing going on. We’re fine,” added Phillips.

The Patriots’ first practice report of the week, set to be released on Wednesday afternoon, will give additional information about the trio and any other under-the-radar injuries that might have been suffered in Week 17. New England’s game against the Miami Dolphins is scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.