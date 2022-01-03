Patriots’ Myles Bryant, Will Sherman land on Covid-19 list

The New England Patriots added cornerback Myles Bryant and offensive lineman Will Sherman to the Covid-19 reserve list on Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Bryant, 24, intercepted his second career pass the afternoon prior against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A game ball from head coach Bill Belichick followed for the 2020 undrafted free agent out of Washington, who played 40 defensive downs and recorded three tackles at Gillette Stadium on his birthday.

Sherman, 22, signed to the New England practice squad at its formation in September after clearing waivers. The Colorado product arrived in the sixth round of the 2021 draft at No. 197 overall after eclipsing 2,000 career offensive snaps between left tackle and right tackle for the Buffaloes.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste has remained on Covid-19 reserve since last Thursday. Quarterback Brian Hoyer as well as linebackers Matt Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Brandon King all were activated on the eve of New England’s 50-10 win over Jacksonville.

The 10-6 Patriots close out the regular season next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium against the 8-8 Miami Dolphins. Kickoff has been flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET.