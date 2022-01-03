Patriots reportedly host CFL offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais for workout

The New England Patriots stepped into Canadian Football League territory on Monday, hosting offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais for a workout, as shared by Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Desjarlais, 24, attended the University of Windsor and earned invitations to rookie minicamps with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. That May, he was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first round of the CFL draft at No. 4 overall.

The Belle River, Ontario native won the 107th Grey Cup during his first season and was named a CFL Western All-Star during his second season.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 314 pounds, Desjarlais has appeared in 32 career games during his Blue Bombers career. In 2021, he started all 14 games at left guard for a line that conceded the fewest sacks in the league.

The Patriots currently stand with a practice squad of 11 after rookie offensive lineman Will Sherman was moved to the Covid-19 reserve list on Monday along with cornerback Myles Bryant.

Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback D’Angelo Ross reverted after serving as elevations versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.