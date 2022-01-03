Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for on Week 17 Monday Night Football

Week 17 has been kind to the New England Patriots so far. The team ended its two-game losing streak by blowing out the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars to the tune of a 50-10 final score. On top of it, they were also able to officially clinch a spot in the playoffs thanks to Miami losing in Tennessee.

So, will Monday Night Football change anything about those positive feelings? Well, let’s find out. Welcome to our Patriots Rooting Guide for the game between Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

8:15 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1): Go Steelers! The Browns are already eliminated from the playoffs, while the Steelers essentially need a miracle to sneak into the wild card round. So why bother rooting for Pittsburgh? It’s pretty simple, actually: the team traded two of its 2022 draft picks to the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins own the team’s fourth-rounder, while the New York Jets own its fifth-round selection. A Steelers win would make them a bit less valuable. | ESPN/fuboTV