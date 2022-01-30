Update 1/30/2022: Raiders officially hire Dave Ziegler as their new general manager

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the first of the two moves official. As was announced on Sunday afternoon, they have hired New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as their new general manager.

We have hired Dave Ziegler as General Manager. pic.twitter.com/CNmEo7oPa3 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 30, 2022

Original story 1/30/2022: Patriots to lose offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, director of player personnel Dave Ziegler to the Raiders

The writing was already on the wall, now it will soon become official: the New England Patriots will lose both offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler to the Las Vegas Raiders. According to multiple reports on Sunday afternoon, the pair will join the Raiders as head coach and general manager, respectively.

Losing McDaniels and Ziegler is without a doubt a major blow to the Patriots given the roles they filled. McDaniels was responsible for the team’s offense and quarterback position, while Ziegler served as the right-hand man of de facto GM Bill Belichick.

McDaniels, 45, is coming off his 18th season with the Patriots. First joining the organization in 2001, he had worked his way up to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach by 2006. He left for short stints as the Denver Broncos’ head coach (2009-10) and St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator (2011), but returned to New England for the 2011 playoffs.

McDaniels took over as offensive coordinator again the following season, after Bill O’Brien’s departure to Penn State. Since then, he has helped the team win three Super Bowls and called plays for six top-10 scoring offenses. McDaniels also successfully helped the Patriots offense transition from legendary starting quarterback Tom Brady to 2021 first-round draft pick Mac Jones.

Despite his disappointing tenure in Denver and a short anecdote with the Indianapolis Colts — he agreed verbally to become their next head coach but pulled out before signing a contract — McDaniels remained one of the most respected assistant coaches in football. The Raiders hiring him is additional proof of that.

Ziegler, 44, meanwhile, first arrived in New England in 2012. He worked three years as assistant director of pro scouting, four as director of pro personnel, and was promoted to assistant director of player personnel under Nick Caserio in 2020.

When Caserio joined the Houston Texans and the Broncos expressed interest in bringing him aboard to fill their vacant general manager position, the Patriots promoted Ziegler to director of player personnel. Just one year later, he will leave the organization himself.

McDaniels and Ziegler have a long history together, not just due to their time with the Patriots. They attended John Carroll University together, with McDaniels hiring Ziegler when he was with the Broncos.

Now, they head to one of Denver’s division rivals together.