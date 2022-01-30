Mac Jones’ rookie season has officially earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl, at least as an alternate. As was announced by the New England Patriots on Sunday, the 23-year-old has been named to the NFL’s all-star game as an alternate selection.

Three quarterbacks from the Patriots’ conference made the cut on first ballot: the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, and the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson. With Jackson not participating in the game and other top QBs also opting out, Jones received the invitation.

The 15th overall selection of the 2021 draft, Jones had a solid first year as New England’s starting quarterback. While not a Pro Bowler by any means, the Alabama product earned the QB1 job after beating out incumbent Cam Newton in training camp and led the Patriots back to the playoffs after a one-year absence.

In total and including New England’s playoff loss on wild card weekend, Jones appeared in 18 games as a rookie. He completed 67.3 percent of his pass attempts for 4,033 yards as well as 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled to be played at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 6.