New England Patriots links 1/31/22 - Changing of the guard: Coaches, front office in transition

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault talks about Mac Jones being named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
- Mike Dussault writes about Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler headed to Raiders.
- Tamara Brown’s At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A.
- Mike Dussault remembers six forgotten Patriots championship plays.
- Mike Dussault offers some thought on the reports of Tom Brady retiring.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Unlocking Jonnu Smith’s potential a New England Patriots priority for 2022; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news: A look at the team’s free agents; More.
- Karen Guregian’s NFL Notes: Patriots greats identify what Bill Belichick’s defense needs in 2022.
- Ryan Hannable’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ decision on J.C. Jackson will impact rest of offseason; More.
- Dakota Randall points out the shocking Chiefs loss helps illustrate the unique greatness of the Patriots Dynasty.
- CBS Boston reports longtime Patriots coach Ivan Fears expected to retire. /Wahhhh!
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotWire) Total Recall — Revisiting the 2021 Patriots roster, with an eye on 2022.
- Andy Hart says Joe Burrow is all the rage these days and Mac Jones is no Joe Burrow. /Puh-leeze.
- Karen Guregian writes ‘All avenues lead to Bill O’Brien being hired to take Mac Jones to the next level as the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator.’
- Dakota Randall notes the Patriots will play Josh McDaniels’ Raiders next season and warns that could be trouble.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotWire) Re-org at the OC: Revisiting the Patriots’ options following Josh McDaniels’ departure.
- Conor Roche thumbnails eight possible Josh McDaniels replacements.
- Evan Lazar peruses the list of top candidates to replace Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator.
- Andrew Callahan details how Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler took over the Raiders. /Interesting read.
- Conor Roche relays NFL analysts explaining why Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels is a ‘home run.’ “This is one of the best coaches in the National Football League.”
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotWire) Aware Wolf? Ziegler’s departure could open door for Patriots to promote Eliot Wolf. /Love the title, lol
- Conor Roche passes along a report that the Patriots considered trading for Derek Carr before drafting Mac Jones last offseason.
- CBS Boston posts a theory on how the Tom Brady retirement leak mess happened: “Turns out, one of the people editing the final episode of ‘Man In The Arena’ told Adam Schefter that … the final episode of ‘Man In The Arena’ will be a retirement announcement from Tom Brady. Which is why they felt so confident to go with this, without checking with either Tom Brady or the Tampa Bay Bucs.” /So wrong — even if the report is right.
- Mike Reiss writes an open letter to Tom Brady: Thank you for taking us on a magical ride.
- Evan Lazar says Tom Brady’s retirement hopefully means Patriots fans will get their guy back: The best underdog of all-time became the greatest of all-time, and we have a front-row seat.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) For Patriots fans, football without Tom Brady will take ‘a lot of getting used to.’
- Mike Kadlick picks the top ten moments of Tom Brady’s career.
- Scott McLaughlin posts a complete list of all the records Tom Brady holds.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Sights and Sounds from the 2001 Patriots playoff run.
- Dave D’Onofrio relives the night Tom Brady separated from the rest – Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: How the Bengals and Rams punched their tickets to Super Bowl LVI; Plus Joe Schoen’s job ahead, Nathaniel Hackett’s experience, the Buccaneers’ future and scouting the Senior Bowl.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Conference Championships: Rams vs. Bengals? The ‘not in a hundred years’ Super Bowl is here.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Two No. 4 seeds meet in Super Bowl.
- Staff (ESPN) Super Bowl LVI preview: Rams-Bengals predictions, picks, odds, big questions, stats to know, key matchups, more.
- Jeff Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read: Seven factors that could determine Super Bowl LVI.
- Ian O’Connor (NY Post) Jimmy Garoppolo still hasn’t reached greatness Bill Belichick once saw in him.
- Michael Shapiro (SI) Jimmy Garoppolo’s ugly interception sends Rams to Super Bowl.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) 49ers’ doubt in Jimmy Garoppolo drove them to pursue Aaron Rodgers and draft Trey Lance. Sunday’s NFC title game showcased why
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Joe Burrow channels Joe Montana’s temperament in Bengals’ win over Chiefs to make Super Bowl LVI. /Let Joe Burrow be Joe Burrow.
- Ben Pickman (SI) Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes explain what went wrong on final play before halftime.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Patrick Mahomes had no answers for this Bengals second-half adjustment.
- Vahe Gregorian (Kansas City Star) KC Chiefs peaked a week early. And now this loss to Cincy changes context of 13 seconds.
- Sam McDowell (Kansas City Star) The Chiefs fooled us into thinking they’d put this in the past. That’s why it hurts.
- Justin Tasch (NY Post) Tony Romo ripped for head-scratching analysis at end of Bengals-Chiefs game.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) See? The NFL’s overtime rules are fine. Just ask the Bengals who are headed to Super Bowl. /Is the “coin flip wins OT” storyline officially dead now?
- Phil Mushnick (NY Post) NBC provides glimpse of disappearing, but necessary, part of NFL broadcasts
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: If Tom Brady retires, a look at the economic ramifications for the Bucs & QB.
- Staff (ESPN) Inside the amazing numbers that help define Tom Brady’s legacy.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL head-coach firings, hirings and openings: Latest news, rumors and interview candidates on five open jobs.
Loading comments...