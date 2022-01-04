Rhamondre Stevenson has the best game of his career just days after returning from the Covid-19 list

On Wednesday, Rhamondre Stevenson was activated off the Covid-19 reserve list. On Sunday, Stevenson had the best game of his career.

The New England Patriots’ fourth-round draft pick played a key role in the team’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. Serving as the 1B at the running back position alongside Damien Harris, he led the team with 19 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the most productive outing of Stevenson’s young career, and his second ever 100-yard rushing game. The fact that it happened just a few days after his activation off the Coronavirus list made effort all the more impressive.

Stevenson, however, did not want to toot his own horn after the game.

“Everybody’s going through it right now in the NFL,” he said on Sunday. “It was just one of those instances. I tested positive and had to wait a few days to come back.”

Stevenson first tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 24 and was immediately sent to the appropriate reserve list. He eventually ended up missing five days as well as the Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills before his return last week.

The rookie ended up participating in all three of New England’s practices, and apparently showed the coaching staff enough to earn a prominent role versus the Jaguars. He ended up playing a position-high 40 offensive snaps during the Patriots’ 50-10 victory, with the majority of them coming in the second half after Harris left due to a hamstring issue.

Stevenson looked very good, but the main thing for him was just being able to get back onto the field with his teammates again.

“It means the world,” he said. “Last week not being out there with my team, just watching it on the TV, it’s probably the worst thing to do, as a football player just watching your team out there fight to the last whistle. Being out there meant the world to me tonight and I just love being out there with them. There’s nothing like being on the field with them.”

One of those teammates is the aforementioned Damien Harris. Speaking to the media after the game against Jacksonville, Harris spoke highly of Stevenson and the running back room as a whole.

“It’s been great,” he said about working with the youngster. “Obviously, Rhamondre’s a great player, but an even better person. We’re getting to share the locker room with great guys like him, Brandon Bolden, James White — unfortunately, who hasn’t been with us as much. Just to be a part of this team that has so many great guys that are great men on top of just great football players, I feel very fortunate to ultimately share the room with a guy like this.”

On the year, Stevenson has carried the football 129 times for 572 yards and five touchdowns. The Oklahoma product has also caught 13 passes for an additional 121 yards.