New England Patriots links 1/04/21 - No minimizing Trent Brown’s massive impact on Pats offense

- Mike Dussault notes Devin McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami.
- Mike Dussault breaks down Mac Jones’ big game vs. Jacksonville.
- Paul Perillo talks about the Patriots headed back to the playoffs.
- Erik Scalavino talks with FB Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, who is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.
- Angelique Fiske highlights Damien Harris explaining the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd.
- Angelique Fiske reports Matthew Judon lovingly, hilariously mocks Mac Jones’s fashion.
- NFL announces Week 18 schedule changes; New England to face Miami at 4:25 PM on Sunday.
- Press Conferences: Devin McCourty - Deatrich Wise Jr. - Kyle Van Noy - Bill Belichick.
- Inside the locker room after win over Jaguars. (1.09 min. video)
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
- Evan Lazar’s Advanced Stats Report: Patriots deliver one of the NFL’s biggest beat downs this season vs. Jags.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots film review: How Mac Jones bounced back before the playoffs.
- Zack Cox gives us his Patriots snap count analysis: Matthew Judon’s light day could be benefit.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots 2021 Week 17 snap counts: Interpretations and implications.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Something Brewing: Do the Patriots have something ‘special’ here?
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: ‘So, yes, you’re not going to get crazy and book the Duck Boats because the Patriots beat the Jaguars. It’s just worth noting that it wasn’t a run-of-the-mill win over a bad team. It was an exceptionally dominant win over a bad team. There’s a difference. I think. I dunno. The Bills also lost to the Jaguars.’
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Week 17: Patriots vs. Jaguars. Things to consider while appreciating Belichick for keeping his first resolution, to drop a 50-burger on anyone who dares cross his path.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans)15 Observations Week 17 Jaguars vs Patriots. 1. The offense was very efficient.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Another fifty burger in foggy Foxborough!
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 17 report card, in 50-10 blowout of the Jaguars.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots report card: Pats’ offensive line goes hog wild on Jaguars.
- Andy Hart lauds Trent Brown, a big man with a big impact on the Patriots offensive line.
- Andy Hart states that statistically, the Patriots defense is elite.
- Karen Guregian notes Bill Belichick lauds the Patriots leaders for having ‘best week’ prior to Jags demolition.
- Karen Guregian warns that late season games in Miami historically are not much fun for the Patriots.
- Darren Hartwell lays out what’s at stake for the Patriots in Miami.
- Matt Dolloff lays out the long odds and what needs to happen for the Patriots to end up with the AFC’s No. 1 seed.
- Evan Lazar finds the Patriots currently have the least explosive passing attack in the AFC playoffs.
- Zack Cox explains the sideline laugh between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick on Sunday.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots add DB Myles Bryant and OT William Sherman to reserve/COVID list, host lineman for workout.
- Jason Mastrodonato writes that just like the Red Sox, the Pats’ postseason berth comes a year ahead of schedule.
- Michael Hurley says the rules of the NFL can be hard to follow. The penalty for lowering the helmet can be doubly so. And if Belichick isn’t 100 percent on every aspect of the rule in every application, suffice it to say the rest of us will largely be left guessing.
- Adam London relays Peter King with a prediction about a potential postseason Pats-Bills matchup.
- Zack Cox previews Episode 8 of the “Man in the Arena” docuseries, when Tom Brady explains just how close his hand injury in 2017 came to sidelining him.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: How to evaluate Trevor Lawrence’s disappointing rookie season; Plus, the Buccaneers’ WR situation, Zac Taylor on stability, Ryan Tannehill on a rule change and more.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The rooting guide for every potential NFL playoff team entering Week 18. Patriots: A win over the Dolphins; a Browns win over the Bengals; and a Bills win over the Jets. ‘Avoiding another matchup with Josh Allen is worth the cost of giving up a home game in the wild card’. /Wut?
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Week 18 NFL playoff picture: The AFC is set to go through Nashville.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Packers vulnerable at home? Cowboys fraudulent? Nine overreactions I’m NOT buying.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Ranking the NFL’s 32 walk-off winners from most to least thrilling: 2021 set record for final-play victories. No. 13 Cowboys 35, Patriots 29 in OT.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL offseason: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins among 15 veteran QBs who could be on the move.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Washington Football Team to unveil new name and logo Feb. 2.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Was Antonio Brown unable to play due to his ankle injury?
