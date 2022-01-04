Mac Attack: Mac Jones took care of business against the Jaguars

The New England Patriots entered Week 17 as clear favorites over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, and they took care of business to end their two-game losing streak. New England stomped its opponents with a final score of 50-10, allowing them to clinch a berth in the playoff tournament.

The game also was a big one for Mac Jones. The Patriots’ rookie quarterback bounced back in style after a series of disappointing outings versus the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts.

Jones completed 22 of his 30 pass attempts against the Jacksonville defense, gaining 227 yards and throwing three touchdowns. He hit Jakobi Meyers once in the end zone and also connected twice with practice squad call-up Kristian Wilkerson for scores.

The first-round selection had other strong plays on the day as well, and we will look at eight of them — including all three touchdowns — in this week’s edition of Mac Attack. Enjoy!