New England Patriots links 1/05/22 - Pats need to put the special back in special teams

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault relays Josh McDaniels on how handling the Dolphins’ disguise and pressure will be a major key.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots. Coming off a 7-9 season with talent deficiencies all over the roster, the Patriots needed to turn things around. A year later Belichick has done exactly that.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Scouting offensive evolution, potential playoff matchups.
- Mike Dussault reports on Ben Coates being selected to the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
- NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18.
- Press Conferences: Josh McDaniels - Cameron Achord.
- Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. (3.57 min. video)
- Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. (5.41 min. video)
- Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB? (1.07 min. video)
- From NFL Network - How Patriots could clinch AFC’s No. 1 seed and AFC East title in Week 18. (3.26 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Leftover takeaways from blowout win, potential playoff opponents and updated playoff picture. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Notebook: Pats defense needs to stick with zone coverage formula in the playoffs. The Patriots’ get-right win over the Jaguars was all about laying a foundation for a postseason run.
- Michael Hurley points out the special teams unit is still in need of corrections.
- John Anderson explains why the Dolphins are right where the Patriots want them.
- Khari Thompson explains Mac Jones’s biggest advantage over his fellow rookie quarterbacks is that he’s playing for the Patriots.
- Karen Guregian says WR Kristian Wilkerson was back on the practice squad, but it may not be for long.
- CBS Boston reports Kendrick Bourne hit $500,000 in incentives on Sunday.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Missing Myles? Bryant’s potential absence may create void in the slot.
- Karen Guregian wonders if Josh McDaniels has been saving any surprises for the postseason.
- Matt Cassel looks at who is a better matchup for the Patriots come playoff time.
- Zack Cox thumbnails Patriots potential playoff opponents.
- Khari Thompson breaks down possible Pats opponents to see which matchups might give them the most trouble.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Are the Patriots headed for a postseason showdown with Bills or Bengals?
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots protect four from practice squad in advance of Week 18 matchup with the Dolphins.
- Michael Hurley talks about the Tom-Brady-Aaron Rodgers MVP debate that is getting spicy... and a little stupid.
- Michael Hurley notes Tom Brady used the latest installment of his 10-part documentary series to say the world is not entitled to know his feelings and opinions on every single matter. /And he would be right.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Murph, Steve and Clare talk Patriots win over the Jags (1 hour)
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry speculate on Kristian Wilkerson’s role going forward. (26 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: COVID-19 Surge; Brett Favre with John Madden; Antonio Brown’s antics; Plus, memories from Green Bay and a receiver who was deemed no longer worth the trouble.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) NFL playoff picture entering Week 18: AFC’s No. 1 seed, two division crowns at stake with three wild cards still available.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL 2021 Playoff Picture: Here are the 14 projected playoff teams with Bills and Rams winning their divisions.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) This bizarre Chargers-Raiders playoff scenario would be the NFL’s worst nightmare and it could still happen.
- Chart (ESPN) NFL Football Power Index 2021. Patriots 3rd.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) NFL teams set to lose the most, least value to 2022 NFL free agency.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor become co-favorites for coach of the year. /Of course...
- Ryan Hockensmith (ESPN) The secret MVP of sports? The port-a-potty.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) One MVP voter says he won’t vote for Aaron Rodgers, calling him “the biggest jerk in the league.”
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL declines to comment on the Hub Arkush/Aaron Rodgers MVP voting situation.
- Conor Orr (SI) Ranking the remaining contenders for the Washington Football Team’s new name.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Why is Antonio Brown still on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster?
