Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

The New England Patriots have already locked up their spot in the playoffs, but they will try to carry some momentum into the postseason. Coming off a blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, they will now travel to Miami to take on an 8-8 Dolphins team that was eliminated from playoff contention last week.

A win would help the Patriots enter the tournament on a positive note, and also allow them to a) theoretically stay alive in the race for the AFC East title, and b) get revenge on a team that already beat them earlier this year. Obviously, though, none of that will be easy.

Not only are the Dolphins a solid team despite their status as a non-playoff contender, they also enjoy home-field advantage. And that field has not been kind to New England through the years: Bill Belichick’s Patriots have only a 9-12 record at Hard Rock Stadium since 2000.

Whether or not this record will improve on Sunday remains to be seen. What is certain, though, is that you will find all of our coverage right here. Please make sure to keep this page bookmarked, and enjoy!