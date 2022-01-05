Patriots vs. Dolphins Wednesday injury report: Nelson Agholor a limited participant after two-week absence

As the New England Patriots acclimated for the Miami Dolphins inside the Socios.com Field House on Wednesday, so did Nelson Agholor.

The starting wide receiver returned to practice after two weeks in the NFL’s concussion protocol and was listed as a limited participant. But starting safety Kyle Dugger, who leads the defense in tackles and is tied for second in interceptions, was a non-participant due to a hand issue.

Here’s the initial injury report heading into Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET finale at Hard Rock Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

S Kyle Dugger (hand)

Dolphins

no players listed

Dugger has played 72.5 percent of the defensive snaps as a Patriots sophomore. In addition to the Lenoir-Rhyne product, fellow defensive back Myles Bryant and offensive linemen Yodny Cajuste and Will Sherman would be absent for New England on Wednesday. Each remains on the Covid-19 reserve list.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)

OT Isaiah Wynn (hip)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

S Cody Davis (wrist)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Dolphins

WR DeVante Parker (veteran rest)

WR Preston Williams (illness)

DT John Jenkins (illness)

DE Emmanuel Ogbah (quad)

Agholor missed two games and six consecutive practices after sustaining a concussion against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 18. In his first campaign with New England, the veteran wideout has caught 36 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns. Also new arrivals among the Patriots’ 10 limited were Wynn and Davis. The starting left tackle is dealing with a hip injury while the core special-teamer is dealing with a wrist injury.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Dolphins

RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle)

WR Isaiah Ford (knee)

OT Jesse Davis (knee/elbow)

Unlisted and not on New England’s current 53-man roster, rookie outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins was present for the start of Wednesday’s practice, according to Patriots.com’s Mike Dussault. The No. 96 overall pick out of Oklahoma’s 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve has opened as a result. As for Miami, a trio practiced in full to begin the week.