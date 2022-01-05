Patriots reportedly host wide receiver Jaylen Smith, cornerback D.J. Daniel for workouts

With futures contracts on the horizon, the New England Patriots hosted wide receiver Jaylen Smith and cornerback D.J. Daniel for workouts on Wednesday, as shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Smith, 24, went undrafted out of Louisville in 2019 after catching 152 passes for 2,505 yards and 15 touchdowns through 48 career games. The 6-foot-2, 227-pound wideout began his rookie year with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad. He spent last summer with the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts.

Daniel, 23, received an invitation to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl after recording 44 tackles and nine pass deflections over two seasons at Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound transfer from Georgia Military College signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie free agent and was waived during training camp in August.

New England’s practice squad stands at 11 following the placement of offensive lineman Will Sherman on the Covid-19 reserve list and the reversions of wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback D’Angelo Ross.

The regular season concludes with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium versus the Miami Dolphins.