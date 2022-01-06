Patriots open rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins’ 21-day window to return from injured reserve

The window has opened for New England Patriots rookie outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Perkins officially participated in Thursday’s practice after being sent to injured reserve on Dec. 16. Previously spotted by Patriots.com’s Mike Dussault inside the Socios.com Field House, the Oklahoma product now has 21 days to return to the active roster.

Selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft at No. 96 overall, Perkins twice earned second-team All-Big 12 honors with the Sooners. The junior entrant went on to be credited by Pro Football Focus with six solo tackles and six quarterback hurries through 96 defensive snaps in the preseason.

He has yet to dress for a game since the calendar turned to the regular season.

An ankle injury saw Perkins ruled out on the final injury report leading up to New England’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. A stint on the Covid-19 reserve list followed for the 22-year-old, who resides on an edge depth chart featuring Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, Josh Uche and Chase Winovich.

Sunday’s finale against the Miami Dolphins is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.