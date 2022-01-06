New England Patriots links 01/06/22 - Pats fired up to face red hot Dolphins

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins. Series history, scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- Patriots-Dolphins Wednesday Injury Report.
- How to watch/listen: Patriots at Dolphins.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Hunter Henry - Jalen Mills - Kendrick Bourne - Mac Jones - Bill Belichick - Dont’a Hightower.
- Belestrator: Preparing for Miami’s wide receivers. (5.45 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss points out how Rhamondre Stevenson is hitting his stride at the perfect time. New England has been at its best this season when the hard-charging rookie RB is a central part of its attack.
- Karen Guregian says it looks as if the playoff-bound Patriots are tackling the Dolphins with the right mindset. Belichick doesn’t appear tempted to shut down his starters.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Battle of the Blitz: Jones, Belichick talk potential problems with Dolphins’ pass rush.
- Ryan Hannable suggests the Patriots are treating this week vs. Miami as a revenge game.
- Matt Dolloff sees the Patriots going week-to-week with N’Keal Harry and Kristian Wilkerson.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) Patriots Rookie Report Card from the win over the Jaguars: Tracking the progress of New England’s 2021 NFL Draft class.
- Andrew Callahan explains how the Patriots’ future is brighter than the Dolphins’ thanks to Mac Jones. Jones ranks ahead of Tagovailoa in virtually every QB statistic.
- Evan Lazar makes the case for Mac Jones for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
- Mark Daniels says Mac Jones is one of the best rookie quarterbacks of all-time.
- Darren Hartwell wonders if these stats about rookie QBs in playoffs means bad news for Mac Jones.
- Bill Burt hears from college coach Tom Matukewicz who explains how the Pats got a steal in Kristian Wilkerson.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Due Diligence: Patriots Work out trio during final Week of the 2021 regular season.
- CBS Boston reports Nelson Agholor returns to practice as Patriots move indoors Wednesday; Kyle Dugger sits out with hand injury.
- Ryan Hannable says the Bengals are dealing with COVID ahead of Week 18 could impact the Patriots for playoffs.
- Andrew Callahan believes the Patriots’ possible Wild Card matchups likely down to Bengals or Bills.
- Khari Thompson posts his Q&A with PFF cap expert Brad Spielberger about the state of the Patriots and looming offseason questions.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero on Instagram over money. /Nothing like biting the hand...
- Hayden Bird tells us 10 things we learned from Episode 8 of the Tom Brady documentary, “Man in the Arena,” which covered the 2017 season. Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Alex Guerrero discussed the difficult 2017 season.
- Michael Hurley makes his Week 18 picks: It’s now or never — quite literally — for Aaron Rodgers to win a Super Bowl with the Packers. Patriots over Miami.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Remembering Dan Reeves; 2022 quarterback movement; Plus, answering your mail on Aaron Rodgers, Kenny Pickett, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins and which QBs will end up where next year.
- Tom Hanslin (CBS Sports Radio) NFL Red Zone host Scott Hanson joined The Zach Gelb Show to discuss the league’s top storylines: Patriots capable of beating any top-four seed in AFC playoffs .
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL Week 18 QB power rankings. Mac Jones 17th. “The Jaguars showed up just when he needed a confidence boost. He’ll be set up nicely for years to come here.” /Makes it sound like he’s set up in Daddy’s business.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 18. Mac Jones 13th. “The Patriots led 34-3 before Jones threw his third incompletion Sunday. Yes, the opponent must be taken into account. But if the takeaway is that Jones fillets bad defenses, well, that’s a great sign for a rookie.”
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) AFC playoff picture: Ripple effects of a potential Jaguars win over Colts in Week 18.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) NFL has alternative sites lined up for Super Bowl LVI in case of COVID restrictions in L.A.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) The NFL has finally drawn a hard line against humiliating pre-draft behavior.
- Chase Goodbread (NFL.com) NFL teams subject to forfeited draft picks, suspensions, fines for improper questioning of prospects
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Hub Arkush issues written apology for speaking about his plan to not vote for Aaron Rodgers. “Bottom line? Arkush is sorry only because he said the quiet part out loud. He’s not sorry for the quiet part. Thus, his apology should not keep the Associated Press from immediately rescinding his vote and reassigning it before the ballots for the 2021 season are cast next week.”
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 18. Patriots win 27-16.
- Bill Bender (Sporting News) NFL picks, predictions for Week 18. Patriots win 28-21.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 18 picks. Patriots win 24-10.
