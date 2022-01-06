Patriots add linebacker LaRoy Reynolds to practice squad

The New England Patriots added veteran linebacker LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad on Thursday, as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Reynolds, 31, previously signed a one-year contract with New England in March before reaching an injury settlement during organized team activities in May.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2013, the 6-foot-1, 240-pound Virginia product has appeared in 116 career games. His résumé includes 118 tackles, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries along with seven starts.

Reynolds had been released from the New York Jets’ practice squad on Wednesday after being restored from the Covid-19 reserve list. He was protected and served as a Covid-19 replacement for his season debut in Week 16, recording one tackle through 15 snaps on special teams.

In 2020, Reynolds appeared in every game for the Atlanta Falcons and ranked second in downs played for the kicking game. He has also been a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.

His return to Foxborough brings the current practice squad to 12.

The Patriots close out the regular season with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.