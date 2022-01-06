Patriots vs. Dolphins Thursday injury report: Kyle Dugger remains sidelined for New England

The New England Patriots continued preparations for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday without Kyle Dugger.

The starting safety has now missed consecutive practices due to a hand issue.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and cornerback Myles Bryant also remained sidelined for New England’s active roster. Both reside on the Covid-19 reserve list alongside a member of the practice squad in rookie lineman Will Sherman.

Here’s the second injury report ahead of Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET finale at Hard Rock Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

S Kyle Dugger (hand)

Dolphins

no players listed

Dugger stands with four interceptions and a team-high 70 solo tackles in his sophomore NFL season. The former No. 37 overall pick out of Lenoir-Rhyne has started 13 contests, totaling 733 snaps on defense to go with 125 snaps on special teams. With his availability uncertain, the Patriots protected fellow safety Sean Davis on the practice squad leading up to the AFC East matchup.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion)

WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)

OT Isaiah Wynn (hip)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

S Cody Davis (wrist)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Dolphins

no players listed

Agholor returned on Wednesday after missing six practices and two games while in the league’s concussion protocol. The veteran wide receiver, who has caught 36 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns as a Patriot, remained among the limited on Thursday. Wynn and Davis also marked new additions to New England’s partial participants as Week 18 began. The starting left tackle is managing a hip ailment while the core special-teamer is managing a wrist ailment.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

no players listed

Dolphins

RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle)

WR Isaiah Ford (knee)

WR Preston Williams (illness)

OT Jesse Davis (knee/elbow)

DT John Jenkins (illness)

DE Emmanuel Ogbah (quad)

No Patriots cleared the injury report on Thursday. But Williams out wide, Jenkins on the interior and Ogbah off the edge were all upgraded from limited for the Dolphins. The remainder of Miami’s full participants had also practiced in that capacity on Wednesday.