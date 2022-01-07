Patriots vs. Dolphins Friday injury report: Kyle Dugger out, nine questionable for New England’s finale

The New England Patriots have ruled out safety Kyle Dugger for Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff against the Miami Dolphins.

The sophomore starter remained sidelined throughout the week of AFC East preparations due to a hand issue.

An additional nine members of New England’s roster remained limited during Friday’s practice inside the Socios.com Field House. All nine have since been listed as questionable to play in the elements at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here’s the final injury report of the regular season.

OUT

Patriots

S Kyle Dugger (hand)

Dolphins

no players listed

Dugger stands with four interceptions and 92 combined tackles, which currently tie him for second and first on New England’s defense. But the meeting in Miami Gardens will mark the Lenoir-Rhyne product’s second missed game of the campaign. Along with his absence, the Patriots’ 53-man roster enters the weekend with offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and cornerback Myles Bryant residing on the Covid-19 reserve list. Saturday at 4 p.m. ET looms as the activation deadline.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)

OT Isaiah Wynn (hip)

C David Andrews (shoulder)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

S Cody Davis (wrist)

K Nick Folk (left knee)

Dolphins

no players listed

Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor will go without a game designation for the Patriots after missing six practices and two games while in the NFL’s concussion protocol. As for the nine questionable, Wynn and Davis were new additions to the injury report on Wednesday. Both continued to practice in a limited capacity through Friday because of hip and wrist ailments. The starting left tackle and core safety rank third in snaps played on offense and special teams, respectively, for New England this season.